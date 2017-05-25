My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mark Zuckerberg

Here's How to Watch Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard Commencement Speech Today

The Facebook co-founder will take the stage around 3 p.m. (ET) today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

Famous college dropout Mark Zuckerberg will return to his alma mater Harvard today to deliver the 2017 commencement speech. The speech will be live streamed on Harvard’s website, as well as on Zuckerberg’s Facebook page. The Facebook billionaire is set to speak around 3 p.m. (ET).

As one of the most highly anticipated commencement speeches of the graduation season, Zuckerberg is coming fully prepared. Months ago, the Facebook co-founder went to Bill Gates, who gave Harvard’s 2007 commencement speech, for some advice. While neither officially graduated from their alma mater, soon Zuckerberg will join Gates in receiving an honorary degree from the school.

On top of receiving some wise words from the Microsoft co-founder, Zuckerberg has been sharing a number of videos showing his excitement for the upcoming speech. A few weeks ago, Zuck posted a video of his reaction when he got accepted into Harvard. And on Monday, he shared a video of him touring his old dorm room.

Giving a preview of what to expect, Zuckerberg said, “I'll share what I've learned about our generation and the world we’re all building together.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mark Zuckerberg

23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg's Name Must Go, Says a Group of San Francisco General Hospital Employees

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Relationship Status With the Public Is 'It's Complicated': What Mark Zuckerberg Needs to Do to Get the Thumbs Up