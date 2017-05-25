Here's How to Watch Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard Commencement Speech Today

The Facebook co-founder will take the stage around 3 p.m. (ET) today.

Famous college dropout Mark Zuckerberg will return to his alma mater Harvard today to deliver the 2017 commencement speech. The speech will be live streamed on Harvard’s website, as well as on Zuckerberg’s Facebook page. The Facebook billionaire is set to speak around 3 p.m. (ET).

As one of the most highly anticipated commencement speeches of the graduation season, Zuckerberg is coming fully prepared. Months ago, the Facebook co-founder went to Bill Gates, who gave Harvard’s 2007 commencement speech, for some advice. While neither officially graduated from their alma mater, soon Zuckerberg will join Gates in receiving an honorary degree from the school.

On top of receiving some wise words from the Microsoft co-founder, Zuckerberg has been sharing a number of videos showing his excitement for the upcoming speech. A few weeks ago, Zuck posted a video of his reaction when he got accepted into Harvard. And on Monday, he shared a video of him touring his old dorm room.

Giving a preview of what to expect, Zuckerberg said, “I'll share what I've learned about our generation and the world we’re all building together.”