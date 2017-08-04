Chatbots for Enterprise Customer Service

Free Webinar | August 16th
Chatbots have proven to be an extremely versatile tool. They're currently being used by a huge number of companies that operate within different industries. Not only this, these automated assistants are also used for an array of purposes, some of which include collecting information, providing assistance with various issues, being used as marketing tools, assisting sales teams, and much more.
Organizations of all sizes have implemented both internal- and external-facing enterprise chatbots that help their team members; in other words, they create chatbots that specialize in either helping their customers or their employees. External-facing assistants, also called customer service chatbots, are the most common types of enterprise bots. They help customer care teams handle the large volume of inquiries they receive every day.
Not only do enterprises handle a large quantity of customer service inquiries, they also provide help for a huge variety of different issues. These are often spread throughout different departments, and not all customers end up speaking to the right representatives. Enterprise chatbots work extremely well as filters that can either solve problems that don't require human assistance or allow a human to jump in and take control when necessary.
One of the main disadvantages enterprises have is making their customers feel like they're receiving their undivided attention. Even if this is possible through live support, it’s neither cost-effective nor productive to dedicate so many team members to helping clients. Artificial intelligence-powered enterprise bots offer a great option that can hold conversations with current and future customers, making them feel more appreciated.
While chatbots are a great option for enterprises, finding the right combination requires hard work and time investment. With feedback from customers of ChattyPeople, I've put together a list of characteristics that make an effective chatbot for enterprise customer service.
Creating a Customer Service Chatbot for Your Enterprise
Before selecting any features, you have to find a reliable chatbot-building platform that is dependable.
Now you can start thinking about the features you want your bot to have. This is one of the most critical parts in the success of your chatbot, so think about your target audience and decide on what they deem as important. You need to consider details about your target audience, such as:
- Age range
- Location
- Social status
- Gender
- Any details that will help set tone of voice and personality
Remember, the first edition of your chatbot will probably not be your final version. You should integrate your chatbot with tracking tools so you can measure the performance of your virtual assistant. You can then make changes based on the information gathered to improve user experience and increase efficiency.
Characteristics of an Efficient Customer Service Chatbot
Customer care is one of the most important aspects of any enterprise, regardless of the industry in which it operates. Supporting current and future customers by addressing their issues will help earn your company a reputation for quality and reliability.
There are certain features that most effective customer care chatbots have in common. Keep in mind that enterprises have slightly different needs than smaller organizations. The sheer volume of requests can be overwhelming, so keep these features in mind when creating your enterprise chatbot.
The Ability to Understand Natural Language
Chatbots have come a long way since they were first developed. In the early stages, chatbots could only respond to specific commands and weren't able to understand different variations. Now, AI-powered bots can understand natural language and can fulfill requests without depending on a specific command line.
Proactivity
Keep in mind that AI assistants are fairly new, and most users have never interacted with them. Encourage your target audience to use your chatbot by making it proactive. When users open a text window to talk to your bot, it should automatically introduce itself and provide a list of options from which they can choose.
Integration with E-commerce Platforms
Chatbots are very versatile, to the point where they can take orders through Facebook Messenger and comments. Integrating your bot to e-commerce platforms can help you monetize your social media pages easily and efficiently.
A Defined Set of Features
Chatbots can have a huge number of features, but your best bet is to start simple, with a well-defined set of options. This will allow you to tweak your bot to perfection while giving it time to learn and adjust to its responsibilities. Once it has mastered easy tasks, you can give it the capacity of fulfilling more complex operations.
Optimum Functionality
From a user's point of view, there's nothing more frustrating than a chatbot that says it can do something when it really can't. Make sure your bot is able to carry out all tasks you advertise; that way, your audience will never be disappointed with your virtual helper.
Logical Structure
It's important to think about how users will navigate through your bot and figure out a logical design. Presenting all features at once will overwhelm your users, so you have to present just a few at a time. Your bot should be able to ask questions and follow a logical sequence in order to present the adequate options to address the issue at hand.
User Experience Facilitators
Remember that bots are there to help your customers, so implement anything you think will help users solve their issues. Buttons, links, and the ability to be transferred to a human are good examples of features that facilitate user experience.
Predictive Capabilities
AI-powered chatbots have the ability to learn from each interaction. Besides gathering information for advertising purposes, these bots also learn to become predictive and offer a solution before the user brings up any issues.
A Touch of Personality
It's always tricky to give bots personality, especially enterprise ones. Giving a chatbot a little likeability can encourage your team to interact with it and even become a healthy office mood-setter. Remember that your chatbot's personality should always represent your brand's overall tone.
Regular Updates and Optimization
I mentioned before that chatbots should be connected to tracking tools so you can review their statistics. You should use these to make adjustments and fine tune your bot to improve user experience and productivity over time.
Finally...
Although enterprises have different requirements than other organizations, chatbots still provide a great solution to their customer service needs. Gone are the days where your current and future customers have to call in during office hours for some assistance. Enterprise chatbots can now answer questions, serve as a self-serving tool, and even provide specific information about your products and services on demand. Use the tips I outlined above to create an enterprise bot that helps you build a lasting relationship with your audience.
