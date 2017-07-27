Business Moving Forward

Michelle Obama on Harnessing Your Power in the Face of Adversity

The former first lady shared her insights at a speaking engagement in Colorado.
Michelle Obama on Harnessing Your Power in the Face of Adversity
Image credit: Gerardo Mora | Getty Images
  • ---Shares

Michelle Obama on Tuesday spoke candidly about her time in the White House and what it was like to break down barriers and glass ceilings as the first African-American first lady.

“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” Obama recalled during the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary, held in Denver. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

Related: How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California

The former first lady connected her own experience to that of so many women across the country and all over the world. “Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut," she said. "We are living with small, tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.”

Obama’s words are a reminder that in the face of constant adversity, conviction in your work and what you believe will help you carry on.

Nina Zipkin

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Leadership News and Trends Leadership Qualities Women Leaders Michelle Obama
Edition: July 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.