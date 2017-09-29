My Queue

Ready For Anything

Why Most Leaders Are Not Qualified to Lead

Are you promoting the right employees?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How many times have you seen employees get promoted simply because they do their job? Job titles are too often awarded strictly based on numbers and tangible results rather than leadership capabilities. That’s why Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, claims in this video that more than 25 percent of people in leadership roles shouldn’t be leading.

According to him, leaders are generally unqualified for their position if they:

  • Lack influence beyond their job description in order to maximize growth
  • Do not embrace diversity of thought or keep an open mind
  • Fail to leverage collaborative relationships to their advantage
  • Lack wisdom and have trouble converting knowledge into strategy

Click play to learn more about how to spot the symptoms of these complacent leaders in your own workplace.

