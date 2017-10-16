My Queue

Ready For Anything

Change Is Not Enough -- We Must Evolve

When it comes to your business, are you making the distinction between change and evolution?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

“Change makes people feel like they are part of the problem, while evolution makes people feel like they are part of the solution.” When it comes to your business, are you making the distinction between change and evolution? In this video, Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, clarifies this discrepancy and what it means for your growth and success plan.

When you are developing strategies to expand your business in this day and age, it’s vital for your success to be inclusive. If you let division overpower the voice of your company, you’ll likely never move forward. Instead, business leaders need to adapt an innovative, evolutionary mindset that embraces diverse employees and customers alike.

Click play to learn more about what changes you can make in your business strategies today to prepare for evolution of your business in the future.

