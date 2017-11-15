My Queue

Sleep

Bose 'Sleepbuds' Want to Help You Snooze

The headphone maker has launched an Indiegogo campaign for a pair of $249 'noise-masking sleepbuds' intended to help you get more ZZZs.
Bose 'Sleepbuds' Want to Help You Snooze
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Does your snoring significant other keep you up at night? You could always spend a couple bucks on earplugs, but those don't always do the trick. Bose thinks it has a better, albeit pricier, solution.

The headphone maker has launched an Indiegogo campaign for a pair of $249 "noise-masking sleepbuds" intended to help you get more ZZZs. "We want to help you sleep better by masking unwanted noise in the bedroom and replacing it with soothing sounds," the crowdfunding page reads.

Bose developed these noise-masking sleepbuds in partnership with the smart earplug startup it recently acquired, Hush.

The company has already well exceeded its $50,000 crowdfunding goal, racking up more than $400,000 from 2,877 backers, with 24 days still left to go in the campaign. Some 1,880 early backers who contributed at least $150 to the campaign secured a pair of prototype noise-masking sleepbuds -- a perk that has since sold out. Bose said it will use the feedback from these early testers to "refine the product" before releasing it to the general public.

The sleepbuds are "tiny, comfortable and replace the sounds of busy city streets, noisy neighbors or a snoring partner with soothing sounds to help you fall asleep -- and stay asleep," Bose promised. They feature a rechargeable silver-zinc micro-battery -- the same kind often used in hearing aids -- which offers enough juice for two nights of sleep on a charge.

Bose said it "tested different materials, assed their fit and firmness and researched various ear shapes" when developing the sleepbuds' eartips, which "form a gentle seal that contributes to [their] noise-masking capabilities." They come preloaded with a "variety of soothing sounds … designed to … fade from your attention while effectively obscuring unwanted disturbances," Bose wrote.

