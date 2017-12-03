Morning Habits of the Rich

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Lately so many people have been asking me about how to make more money. In fact, three of my top six episodes are about money. Another three of my top ten episodes are about habits.

This got me thinking that there really is a correlation between money and habits. I decided to address this for all of you, and teach you what I’ve learned studying all of the wealthy people around me.

I’m also willing to share my personal habits that have contributed to my success.

So if you’re looking to find out about the habits that made people rich and kept them on top, don’t wait to listen to Episode 568.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

What rich people do that poor people don’t (4:37)

What money does for us (6:00)

What people feel is holding them back from making more money (9:28)

What to do when they have too many ideas and don’t know where to go (13:12)

How to get started (14:34)

Some of the habits of the rich (16:43)

My personal morning routine (26:38)

Plus much more…

Click here to read the full transcript of the episode.