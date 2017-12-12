Science Says You Can Do This Simple Action to Boost Your Memory

You have to listen to your own voice.

December 12, 2017 2 min read

We all have different shortcuts to help us remember things, such as mnemonic devices, calendar alerts, to-do lists and post-it notes in key places. But a recent study from the University of Waterloo in Canada has found that you’re less likely to forget something if you read it aloud. Simple as that.

The researchers found the action of both reading and hearing the words spoken out loud make more of an impression on your memory, making it more likely that you’ll hang onto the information.

The study looked at four modes of consuming information -- reading silently, hearing someone else read aloud, an individual listening back to a recording of him or herself reading aloud and reading aloud in real time.

Based on the results from the 95 study participants, the researchers found that reading aloud in real time led to the best recall. The researchers also noted that exercise and physical movement are also keys to better memory.

"This study confirms that learning and memory benefit from active involvement," said study co-author Colin M. MacLeod in a summary of the findings. "When we add an active measure or a production element to a word, that word becomes more distinct in long-term memory, and hence more memorable."