The Danger of Profitability: It Masks Deeper Problems

From the outside, Cogent Entertainment Marketing looked like a success. On the inside, major leadership problems were wreaking havoc on the company.
Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

From the outside, Cogent Entertainment Marketing looked like a success: It got early into the influencer marketing game, quickly signing big clients and making good money. And because profits were high, founder Mark Zablow was afraid to make any changes -- even as major leadership problems in his company began wreaking havoc.

In this episode of Problem Solvers, we explore how Zablow inally fixed his culture (while still making a profit).

