The Danger of Profitability: It Masks Deeper Problems

From the outside, Cogent Entertainment Marketing looked like a success. On the inside, major leadership problems were wreaking havoc on the company.

February 13, 2018 2 min read

From the outside, Cogent Entertainment Marketing looked like a success: It got early into the influencer marketing game, quickly signing big clients and making good money. And because profits were high, founder Mark Zablow was afraid to make any changes -- even as major leadership problems in his company began wreaking havoc.

In this episode of Problem Solvers, we explore how Zablow inally fixed his culture (while still making a profit).

