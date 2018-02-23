My Queue

Free Webinar: How to Provide Consistent and Extraordinary Customer Experiences

Uncover the best practices for improving productivity and reliability, while striving for innovation and growth.
Free Webinar: How to Provide Consistent and Extraordinary Customer Experiences
Smart entrepreneurs know that in order to grow a business you must keep an eye on both being productive and being innovative. How do you continue to be reliable and efficient with your existing customers while trying to push the boundaries on providing the best customer experiences? What are the technologies, philosophies, and systems you need to have in place to keep pace with your competitors and best serve your customers?

After all, reliable service typically equals loyal customers.

Join us for a 60-minute webinar called “How to Provide Consistent and Extraordinary Customer Experiences,” presented by Comcast Business and Entrepreneur. The event will be hosted by Jill Schiefelbein, business communication expert and Entrepreneur Press author. Schiefelbein will curate a conversation with New York Times bestselling author and customer experience expert Bryan Eisenberg to uncover the best practices for improving productivity and reliability, while striving for innovation and growth.

Attendees of this free webinar will learn:
  • Why customer centricity is not only an important mindset and practice, but how it’s used to help propel some of the biggest companies in the world to extreme customer loyalty.
  • How continuous optimization of your processes, systems, and services will keep your customers happy and your bottom line strong.
  • Cultivating a culture of innovation within your organization so that your employees are empowered to not only serve customers to the best of their ability, but to come up with great solutions.
  • What being an agile company really means, and how it’s essential to providing the reliability and consistency that your customers expect.

The “How to Provide Consistent and Extraordinary Customer Experiences” webinar will took place live Thursday, March 29, 9:00 AM PST/12:00 EST.

