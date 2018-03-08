Beauty Mogul Bobbi Brown Enters Food and Wellness Space With a Chia Bar for Charity

/

All proceeds from the snack, launched on International Women's Day, will go to Girls Inc.

Bobbi Brown, who left her eponymous makeup line in 2016, has launched a collaboration with snack company Health Warrior, marking her first foray into the food and wellness space.

All proceeds from the limited-edition dragon fruit chia bar will benefit Girls Inc., which provides mentorship and training for girls ages 6 to 18.

"I've been a fan of [Health Warrior's] chia bars since they launched, and I was really excited to be part of an amazing program to help women," Brown tells Entrepreneur.

Brown's current project is justBobbi, a platform for wellness, beauty and travel, which also has concept shops within Lord and Taylor. No only were these bars a chance to raise money for Girls Inc., Brown says, but also to test the waters in the health and wellness space, as her other products launch in April.

It's a savvy move to introduce a name that has been synonymous with makeup for more than decades into a new category.

"We wanted to make sure that it reflected who I am as a brand," she says.