We Present to You the Next Jeff Bezos Meme

The billionaire founder of Amazon has already become a meme. Him photographed walking a robotic dog may turn into the next one.

March 20, 2018 1 min read

Jeff Bezos seems to be enjoying the spotlight more and more.

The founder and CEO of Amazon recently starred in his company's Super Bowl ad, posted video of himself atop a windmill and piloted a giant mech suit.

Following up that last moment, which took place at the invite-only MARS conference last year, the world's sometimes richest man has posted another iconic photo of himself. Behold:

Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018

Bezos already become a meme after a photo of him wearing a similar outfit went viral. Adding a robot dog to the mix is sure to be another crowd pleaser.