My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / Jeff Bezos

We Present to You the Next Jeff Bezos Meme

The billionaire founder of Amazon has already become a meme. Him photographed walking a robotic dog may turn into the next one.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
We Present to You the Next Jeff Bezos Meme
Image credit: Drew Angerer | Getty Images
- Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

Jeff Bezos seems to be enjoying the spotlight more and more.

The founder and CEO of Amazon recently starred in his company's Super Bowl ad, posted video of himself atop a windmill and piloted a giant mech suit.

Related: Jeff Bezos: 9 Remarkable Choices That Shaped the Richest Man in the World

Following up that last moment, which took place at the invite-only MARS conference last year, the world's sometimes richest man has posted another iconic photo of himself. Behold:

Bezos already become a meme after a photo of him wearing a similar outfit went viral. Adding a robot dog to the mix is sure to be another crowd pleaser.

18 Weird Things We've Learned About Jeff Bezos

  • --shares
Add to Queue