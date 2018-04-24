Meet the Young Entrepreneur Who Operates 22 Bubble Tea Stores in Multiple States

/

Anchal Lamba fought for franchising rights for two years and has found big success since then.

April 24, 2018

Anchal Lamba and her family have been big fans of bubble tea, a drink popularized in Taiwan made with tea, milk and tapioca balls. When her father returned from a business trip to Hong Kong, he told her that a company named Gong Cha made the best bubble tea he ever had.

On that tip, Lamba sought franchising rights from the Taiwan-based company. It took two years.

But that persistence paid off, as the 28-year-old New York resident now operates 22 Gong Cha locations across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Texas.

In this edition of The Digest Live, she shares how she got her start in franchising, her biggest challenges and her tips for others who want to do the open franchises.