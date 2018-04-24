My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises / The Digest

Meet the Young Entrepreneur Who Operates 22 Bubble Tea Stores in Multiple States

Anchal Lamba fought for franchising rights for two years and has found big success since then.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Meet the Young Entrepreneur Who Operates 22 Bubble Tea Stores in Multiple States
Image credit: Gong Cha | Facebook
- Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

Anchal Lamba and her family have been big fans of bubble tea, a drink popularized in Taiwan made with tea, milk and tapioca balls. When her father returned from a business trip to Hong Kong, he told her that a company named Gong Cha made the best bubble tea he ever had.

On that tip, Lamba sought franchising rights from the Taiwan-based company. It took two years.

Related: Meet the Entrepreneur Behind the Healthy, Clean Snack Loved by Googlers

But that persistence paid off, as the 28-year-old New York resident now operates 22 Gong Cha locations across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Texas.

In this edition of The Digest Live, she shares how she got her start in franchising, her biggest challenges and her tips for others who want to do the open franchises.

Why This Entrepreneur Who Took Over a 70-Year-Old Ice Cream Brand Advocates for Slow Growth

  • --shares
Add to Queue