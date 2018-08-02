Mentoring

We Are Giving Away FREE Mentor Sessions With Our Expert to Help You Get Publicity, Develop Media Relationships and Improve Your Pitches

Our special projects director Andrea Huspeni is offering up her time for free to those looking to get media attention.
Next Article
  • --shares
We Are Giving Away FREE Mentor Sessions With Our Expert to Help You Get Publicity, Develop Media Relationships and Improve Your Pitches
Image credit: Andrea Huspeni
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
2 min read

Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. There are so many unknowns – everything from figuring out the perfect product to launch to finding customers and getting the word out about your company.

As the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com and the founder of This Dog’s Life, I hear about the struggles entrepreneurs face all the time – and also go through them every single day.

So, when Women Entrepreneur launched its Ask the Expert platform, in which entrepreneurs (or those aspiring to be one) can ask any question, I had to be part of it.

Related: Women Entrepreneur's New Mentor Platform Will Help You Find Success in Business and Life

Not only is it a great source for those who have already started a company, but it can act as a sounding board for people looking to get into the world of entrepreneurship, including side hustlers, like myself.

Our advice runs the gamut, including helping those with questions about getting their idea off the ground, branding, fundraising, publicity and more! It is literally for anyone and everyone in the entrepreneur space.

Want to give it a try? Well, I am giving away six FREE 10-minute sessions, focusing on two areas I am very passionate about: getting media attention and starting a company!

Need help pitching the media, getting on journalists' radar or crafting a compelling story? I've got you covered. I can provide help getting your company in front of the right people.

Working a 9-to-5 job and want to start a business on the side? I've got your back. Ask me about the best ways to utilize your time, how to build up your audience, ways to start making money and more.

Sign up below to be considered. We will be choosing six people for the sessions, with all of them being notified on Aug. 13.

More From Women Entrepreneur

We Are Giving Away FREE Mentor Sessions With Our Expert to Help You Get Publicity, Develop Media Relationships and Improve Your Pitches
Mentoring

We Are Giving Away FREE Mentor Sessions With Our Expert to Help You Get Publicity, Develop Media Relationships and Improve Your Pitches

Our special projects director Andrea Huspeni is offering up her time for free to those looking to get media attention.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Why Women Dominate Influencer Marketing -- and Why It May Be the Right Career for You
Influencer Marketing

Why Women Dominate Influencer Marketing -- and Why It May Be the Right Career for You

You don't need a huge following to take advantage of this growing opportunity.
Brittany Hennessy | 7 min read
How the Founder of This Multimedia Company Hired Her Own Mentor
Mentor Moments

How the Founder of This Multimedia Company Hired Her Own Mentor

GoldieBlox founder and CEO Debbie Sterling wanted to keep her mentor as close as possible -- so she hired her to be president of the company.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
The Link Between Our Brains and Social Media
Entrepreneur Books

The Link Between Our Brains and Social Media

Why is it that we're so addicted to checking social platforms for updates from our friends and family? I'll explain, then offer 4 tips to help you resist.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • --shares