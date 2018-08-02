We Are Giving Away FREE Mentor Sessions With Our Expert to Help You Get Publicity, Develop Media Relationships and Improve Your Pitches

Our special projects director Andrea Huspeni is offering up her time for free to those looking to get media attention.

Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. There are so many unknowns – everything from figuring out the perfect product to launch to finding customers and getting the word out about your company.

As the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com and the founder of This Dog’s Life, I hear about the struggles entrepreneurs face all the time – and also go through them every single day.

So, when Women Entrepreneur launched its Ask the Expert platform, in which entrepreneurs (or those aspiring to be one) can ask any question, I had to be part of it.

Related: Women Entrepreneur's New Mentor Platform Will Help You Find Success in Business and Life

Not only is it a great source for those who have already started a company, but it can act as a sounding board for people looking to get into the world of entrepreneurship, including side hustlers, like myself.

Our advice runs the gamut, including helping those with questions about getting their idea off the ground, branding, fundraising, publicity and more! It is literally for anyone and everyone in the entrepreneur space.

Want to give it a try? Well, I am giving away six FREE 10-minute sessions, focusing on two areas I am very passionate about: getting media attention and starting a company!

Need help pitching the media, getting on journalists' radar or crafting a compelling story? I've got you covered. I can provide help getting your company in front of the right people.

Working a 9-to-5 job and want to start a business on the side? I've got your back. Ask me about the best ways to utilize your time, how to build up your audience, ways to start making money and more.

Sign up below to be considered. We will be choosing six people for the sessions, with all of them being notified on Aug. 13.