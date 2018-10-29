What to Do If Your Partner Isn't Supportive of Your Business

Your partner doesn't have to be jumping for joy but outright hating it won't help your cause.

October 29, 2018

Building a business is no easy task. It requires sacrifice and time. It’s not uncommon to work more hours in a business than you have previously in a job. You have a goal and vision for what you’re building. You are creating a structure that gives you freedom, financial security and makes an impact in the lives of those your business serves. But, along the way, you need more.

Support is a huge factor in the success or failure of a business. Who you surround yourself with has a direct impact on how inspired, motivated, and productive you’ll be. Even more so is the romantic relationship in your life. The person you’ll probably spend the most amount of time with can help or hurt your efforts to build your business.

A supportive partner can help fill in the gaps. They can call you out and be a sounding board of advice. They can even have more direct involvement in the business. They might have skills that complement yours, which can help to grow the business. You can take that a step farther and build a business with the love of your life.

Then, there’s the flip side. There are many entrepreneurs building a business while dealing with a partner who is not supportive. In that scenario, every move you make feels like you’re pushing a sled of equipment up Mount Everest. You’re constantly hearing negative things that might be eating away at your mindset.

They might be subtle or they might be outright loud. If you are building a business with an unsupportive partner, here are some things to consider.

Get honest about whether this is the right relationship for you.

I’m not sure where you’re at in your relationship and it’s not for me to tell you what to do. Only you know what’s best for your values and goals. But, for you to become the best version of yourself in every area of your life, it’s going to take some honesty with yourself.

Take a moment to get clear on your relationship. Get clear on what’s right for you. Think about all of the things you both have talked about what you want. You can’t be afraid to make hard choices. This is your life. You dictate what happens.

Have open and real conversation about what you both need.

Maybe this is the right relationship for you but what’s required is better communication. A lot of times, this fixes issues in relationships that you didn’t even know were there. It’s not easy to have the hard and deeper conversations but that’s how you’ll experience growth in your relationship.

Sit down with your partner and explain the vision, goals and dream. Let them see it through your eyes. Let me get a glimpse of what you can see. Tell them your "why." Have many of these types of conversations. Make them regular and use them improve the communication in every part of your relationship.

Don’t adopt the 24/7 hustle mindset and lifestyle.

Maybe your partner isn’t supportive because you’re always working on the business. Yes, it will take time but it doesn’t have to take all of your time. You should be building a business with balance. The 24/7 hustle mindset will have you building a job instead of a business. Build your business in the time you need but be sure to continue to date and spend time doing non-business stuff.

Never give up on what you know is right for your life.

At the end of the day, the best relationship is when two people come together and agree to build an empire in every way. Good relationships happen when both partners can be who they truly are. If you have to be someone you're not to be with that person, you’re going to have a hard relationship.

Be you. If your partner loves you, they’ll accept that and fall in love with you even more. Never give up on your dreams. Do what makes sense for your life and business. Your life partner should not try to get you to give up what lights you up.

You can build a life and business that helps you get to everything you want to do in life. Your partner doesn’t have to be jumping for joy but outright hating it won’t help your cause. Try these things to make some peace. Get clear about what you want. Do what’s right for you.