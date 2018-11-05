Elon Musk

Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel

According to Musk, it's 'disturbingly long,' but things look on track for it to open on Dec. 10. In reality, we're getting 2 miles of tunnel and hopefully a good idea of whether this can really work as an alternative method of transportation.
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Would you believe it has been less than a year since Elon Musk shared a map of his proposed L.A. tunnel network? That was in Dec. 2017 and Musk's Boring Company was trying to get a permit to build the first phase of the network. Jump forward to Nov. 3 and Musk posted a video of his walk down the tunnel as a tweet.

Phase I of the tunnel is meant to extend 6.5 miles from West L.A. through Culver City. However, the finished section Musk walked is only two miles long. It seems this will be the length completed for the opening party on Dec. 10 and therefore proof this can work as a method of transportation. Of course, that depends on how well the system works, from transporting vehicles down into the tunnel to hitting that 125mph top speed traveling along them.

Back in May, Musk offered free rides down his Boring L.A. Tunnel to the public. There's no detail on how you get on what I imagine will be quite a short and exclusive list, but I'm sure details will appear very soon if the Dec. 10 date doesn't slip.

When finished, the L.A. tunnel will extend for many miles from Long Beach Airport to Sherman Oaks, but it will also offer an option to take a different route as far as Dodger Stadium. That's Phase II of the tunnel and as yet to be fully defined. Meanwhile, work has continued on the system required to transport vehicles down into the tunnel. Back in September the Boring Tunnel Garage was approved, which will be used to test the vehicle elevator.

