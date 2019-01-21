Launch a Project Management Career with This $45 'Lean Six Sigma' Education

The online certification is designed to kickstart lucrative careers in project management.

Lean Six Sigma. Minitab. To the unenlightened, those words sound like they could be the names of trendy new diet pills or obscure Marvel villains. In reality, they're two essential components of effective project management, the professional practice of guiding a task from creation to conclusion. The former is a methodology that emphasizes reductions in waste and defect variability in order to maximize customer value, whereas the latter is a statistics software package that can detect trends and find solutions to problems.

Sound like a bunch of corporate mumbo jumbo? It won't for long if you enroll in the Comprehensive Six Sigma Certification Collection, an affordable online education that's designed to kickstart lucrative careers in project management. Complete all 10 classes, and you'll be set to ace various levels (or "belts") of highly regarded Six Sigma certification.

Here's what's included:

Minitab Basics: Top 10 Graphical Tools for Beginners

This class takes a practical approach to teaching Minitab by showing you how to apply ten entry-level Minitab tools to real-life situations. With 47 lectures, one and a half hours of content, and more than 70 ready-to-use Minitab resources, it'll turn you into a Minitab maestro in no time.

Six Sigma White Belt: Learn Six Sigma & Grow Your Potential

Start your Six Sigma journey here with this two-hour White Belt certification prep. It covers all the tools, tricks, and techniques you need to develop an end-to-end view of your business process and discover how Six Sigma can play a role.

Six Sigma Green Belt: Become a Kano Analysis Specialist

Relied upon heavily by Six Sigma Green Belts and Black Belts, Kano Analysis is a tool that makes it easier to understand and prioritize your customers' requirements. This 37-lecture class on the subject will show you how to systematically hone your customer experience using the Kano Evaluation Table, Kano Evaluation Table, and other helpful models.

Six Sigma Green Belt Masterclass: Expertise on Minitab

This intermediate- to advanced-level Six Sigma class covers all things Green Belt, including root-cause analysis techniques, graphical analysis approaches using Minitab, and more. By the time you've finished all 16 hours of content, you'll have mastered more than 100 Lean Six Sigma Green Belt tools and techniques.

The Ultimate Six Sigma Yellow Belt with Minitab Proficiency

Hands-on experience with more than 40 Lean and Six Sigma tools and techniques is at your fingertips in the form of this Yellow Belt prep course. Across 187 lectures and six hours of content, you'll learn how to put together a Yellow Belt project storyboard, analyze Yellow Belt project data, and much more.

Six Sigma Black Belt: Become a QFD Specialist

Quality Function Deployment (QFD) is a tool that transforms customer requirements into technical or engineering specifications, allowing you to better understand and meet said requirements. Given that it's somewhat complicated, QFD is only used by project managers who are Six Sigma Black Belt-certified, which is what you'll be set up to be upon completion of this half-hour class.

The Voice of Customer (VOC) Techniques

Find out which Voice of Customer (VOC) technique(s) best encapsulate your customers' needs and wants by enrolling in this half-hour class on all things VOC. Included are primers on both traditional and new VOC techniques, which you'll explore in-depth by examining their various pros and cons.

Minitab Basics: Hypothesis Testing for Beginners

You'll discover how to perform a variety of statistical tests using Minitab by enrolling in this 72-lecture class on the matter. It features downloadable, ready-to-use Minitab procedures and resources, plus lots of Minitab exercises involving raw, ready-to-crunch data.

Minitab Basics: Top 7 Control Charts for Beginners

This 68-lecture course will hone your Minitab skills by showing you how to create a number of control charts using the statistical platform.

Lean Six Sigma Introduction Specialist

Want to learn even more about Lean Six Sigma and where it came from? This 66-lecture course covers virtually every component of the methodology, from its individual roles to its foundations, giving you the knowledge that will one day allow you to successfully onboard someone to such a program.

