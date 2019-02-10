My Queue

Get Exclusive Access to Silicon Valley Trailblazers for Less Than $10

The CEOs of Redfin, Nextdoor, SurveyMonkey, and other Silicon Valley leaders offer their insights across 14 video lessons.
In the blockbuster musical Hamilton, the so-called "Room Where It Happens" is the locale of the monumental Compromise of 1790. Also referred to as the Dinner Table Bargain, the deal went down as such: Secretary of Treasury Alexander Hamilton agreed to move the site of the nation's capital; in exchange, then-Rep. James Madison would give Hamilton permission to tweak the country's financial system so that the federal government would assume all state debts.

But enough history lessons. If there was ever a modern "Room Where It Happens," that room would encompass all of Silicon Valley. As the home of groundbreaking startups and some of the world's largest tech companies, that site on the southern shore of the Bay Area is a hotspot for innovation.

For the next few days, Entrepreneur readers can get exclusive access to this trailblazing "room" for less than $10 upon signing up for the CreativeLive course "Secrets from Silicon Valley." Designed for businesses of all sizes, the class aims to connect teams to the influential minds within the Silicon Valley community so they can use their insights to thrive in their own right.

Across 14 different HD video lessons, you'll hear from the following lineup of 15 top entrepreneurs:

  • Tim Ferriss, a tech investor/advisor and bestselling author;
  • Nirav Tolia, Nextdoor's CEO and co-founder;
  • Chris Guillebeau, a bestselling author;
  • Glenn Kelman, Redfin's CEO;
  • Toni Schneider, Auttomatic's CEO and a partner at True Ventures;
  • Pamela Slim, an award-winning author and former consultant;
  • Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn's co-founder/executive chairman and a partner at Greylock;
  • Ben Casnocha, an award-winning entrepreneur and author;
  • Gary Swart, oDesk's CEO;
  • Spencer Rascoff, Zillow's CEO and director;
  • Sarah Leary, Nextdoor's co-founder and vice president of marketing;
  • David Goldberg, SurveyMonkey's CEO;
  • Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist of Canva and member of the board of trustees of the Wikimedia Foundation;
  • Megan Smith, an entrepreneur, tech evangelist, and engineer who served as the U.S. CTO under President Barack Obama; and
  • Niniane Wang, Minted's CTO.

Each of these success stories will share what they've learned thus far in their careers, offering enrollees unprecedented access to their productivity hacks, website design tips, distributed workforce management practices, and much more.

A $29 value, you can visit the Entrepreneur Store today to sign up for Secrets from Silicon Valley for only $9.99 — a savings of 65 percent.

