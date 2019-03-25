Access More Than a Million eBooks, Magazines, and News Outlets Anywhere With Scribd

Read and listen on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

March 25, 2019

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur strives to create a successful, profitable company that turns work from a daily chore to a fulfilling personal calling. Checking out the habits and approaches from some of the greats, like Bill Gates or Warren Buffet, may lend a clue to what sets billionaire entrepreneurs apart from the pack.

One habit that Bill and Warren have in common is their love of reading. Gates reads an average of 50 books per year, and he credits reading as “the main way I learn new things and test my understanding.” When a Nebraska State student asked Buffet what superpower he would choose, Buffet selected speed reading.

There’s no doubt that reading can pique your curiosity and teach you new things, but when a common habit exists between multiple billionaires, it’s definitely worth a second look. If you’re not sure what topics interest you the most, a subscription to Scribd helps you explore through access to thousands of books, articles, newspapers, and magazine.

Scribd is a pocket library that costs less than the price of a single paperback per month. You’ll have access to nearly unlimited numbers of bestselling fiction and non-fiction books to dive into over the weekend, award-winning audiobooks to keep you occupied on your commute and articles from leading magazines and newspapers.

You can rack up your reading hours on Scribd anytime and anywhere from your web browser or Scribd’s mobile app. The program crafts lists of personalized recommendations to help you find your new favorite book and expert-curated reading lists will encourage you to step outside of your reading comfort zone.

Scribd allows you to build your own personal library for easy access to your favorite topics and publications. You can save your favorites, create collections and bookmark titles, so you’ll never be empty-handed when you sit down to read.

Whether you’re looking for new business-related books to boost your entrepreneur know-how or just looking for a fun fictional escape from everyday stressors, Scribd has you covered.

A one-year subscription is marked down right now from $107.88 to $80 (25 percent off), and a six-month trial is on sale from $53.94 to $35 (35 percent off).