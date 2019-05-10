This Clever Notebook Was Made for People on-the-Go

The compact Sidekick notebook unfolds into an L-shape that's designed to hug the corners of your desk setup just right.

May 10, 2019 2 min read

Any true designer will tell you that although computers and smartphones are doubtlessly helpful, nothing beats an old-school pad and paper when it comes to capturing fits of the imagination.

This Sidekick Notebook puts a revolutionary spin on the classic design notebook, and a 2-pack is currently available for over 10 percent off at $41.99.

Whether you’re an architect working for a major firm or a freelance designer, this innovative and effortlessly stylish notebook has your back.

With brilliant designs for people who work both at their desks and on the go, this compact notebook unfolds into an L-shape that’s designed to hug the corners of your desk set up just right.

It’s small enough to toss in your bag when you’re heading out the door and large enough to capture your latest great idea with ease, and you won’t have to worry about damaging it even after months of extended use—thanks to a hardcover that can stand the test of time.

You also get 160 sheets of paper with a dot grid layout, so you won’t likely be scrambling for a replacement notebook anytime soon.

Don’t let your great design ideas slip away. The Sidekick Notebook will help you lock-in your creative inspirations, and a 2-pack is available for over 10 percent off at just $41.99.