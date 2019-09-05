Interviewing

Land Your Dream Gig With These Expert Tips

Wow them at your next interview with these tips from an MBA professor.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Land Your Dream Gig With These Expert Tips
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sometimes the hardest part of the job is getting the job in the first place. Ever-changing expectations about resumes and skillsets can leave even the sharpest candidates on the cutting-room floor. You need someone on the inside to help you land that gig you’ve had your eye on. Instructor Chris Haroun leads the way in his course Interview Better Than Anyone.

Haroun has raised/managed over $1 billion in his career as a Goldman Sachs employee and venture capitalist. Now he’s bringing his award-winning business professor skills to your computer to teach you how to make your next interview a smashing success.

This comprehensive interview course covers everything from body language to predicting your interviewer’s next question. You’ll discover how to add structure to your answers to guarantee that your interviewer understands exactly what you’re saying. There are also some words you should always use in interviews, and others to avoid like the plague: This course shows you the difference. The included Interview Success Journal will help you track your progress, and before you know it you’ll have landed your dream job.

Interview Better Than Anyone is valued at $200, but you can increase your odds for success right now for just $13.99 (93 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Interviewing

How to Nail a Job Interview (Whether You're Applying or Hiring)

Interviewing

5 Ways to Improve Your Interviewing Skills

Interviewing

Must-Know Job Interview Tips for 2018 and Beyond