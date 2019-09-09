Get This Red-Dot Design Award-Winning Coffee Machine Now for 75 Percent Off

Skip the coffee shop and bring the barista straight to your kitchen.

September 9, 2019 2 min read

What's the world of business without coffee? An exhausted, poor decision-making mess, most likely. Fortunately, we don't have to live in a world without coffee. Instead, we live in one where the entire world takes coffee seriously enough to establish a true culture that is continually innovating and improving. One such development: The Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker.

This ingenious at-home coffee maker reflects the simple yet revolutionary coffee brewing tech of Norway. Designed and developed in collaboration with barista artist Tim Wendelboe, this elegant filter machine looks sleek and elegant on your countertop, allowing you to watch the brewing process in action. More importantly, it's engineered for precise temperature and water control so you can brew coffee to the exact strength that you prefer. The Wilfa offers the kind of transparency in brewing you'd like to see in all business, ensuring you have absolute control over the strength of your coffee and giving you the ability to adjust the flow and water content at will. It's an excellent choice for small offices or homes where there are a number of coffee drinkers who can't agree on how strong the coffee should be.

The Wilfa comes in a black plastic version, now on sale for 75 percent off the $349.99 price at just $84.99, or a silver aluminum version, also on sale for 75 percent off the $399.99 price at just $99.99.