Verb Energy Bars Help You Beat the Afternoon Dip Without the Evening Crash

Give these energizing bars a try for just the price of shipping.
Image credit: Verb Energy
The modern workday is fast-moving, constant, and exhausting. With dozens of things to check off your list daily and people to keep happy, it's no wonder you're always looking for that afternoon pick-me-up around 3pm. But when you've got places to go and things to do, you don't always have time to brew a pot of coffee or swing by a shop for that jolt you need to get through the rest of the day. That's where Verb Energy comes in.

Verb Energy makes delicious, healthy, energizing snacks that are infused with as much caffeine as an espresso shot that can give you the boost you need without the crash. When you're running on fumes, Verb quashes that grumble in your stomach while helping you perk up to nail that afternoon meeting. The creators of Verb believe that human energy is the lifeblood of our high-octane, endlessly engaging world. Humans are the energy that makes it all move. Verb aims to be the fuel you need to contribute at your best.

A Verb bar is just 90 calories, vegan, gluten-free, and may deliver longer-lasting results than coffee or espresso, making it a perfect choice for any lifestyle or dietary restriction. They're easy to carry with you in your pocket or bag so you can have one ready to go before big calls or meetings. You'll feel the effects in just minutes after eating.

Take your day by the horns. Right now, you can get a four-bar trial from Verb for just the price of shipping ($3.95). You can choose from Coconut Chai, Maple Blueberry, Simply Cocoa, and Salted Peanut Butter flavors.

