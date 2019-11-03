Innovation Now Presented by

Get $20 Off Amazon's Best-Seller, the Instant Pot

The Instant Pot revolutionized home cooking and it won't stop flying off shelves.
Get $20 Off Amazon's Best-Seller, the Instant Pot
Image credit: Amazon
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
When you think of the all-time best-selling products on Amazon, you probably don’t immediately think of cooking appliances. And yet, Instant Pot stands supreme when it comes to individual product dominance. There’s a very good reason for that.

The Instant Pot is a single appliance but, truthfully, it combines seven appliances into a single one. In this one device, you get a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer. Sure, you may not go out and buy individual appliances for each of those things but having an Instant Pot makes each style of cooking infinitely more accessible and easy.

A single pot can prepare a meal for a family of six in as little as 15 minutes, making it great for larger families or for doing meal prep every week. The secret is in the pressure sealing lid, which allows you to cook meals two to three times faster than traditional methods. That lid also retains more of your food’s nutrients so you’re even eating healthier, too.

Once you’re done cooking, Instant Pot’s fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and other components are all dishwasher safe, making clean up simple.

Instant Pot has killed on Amazon because it makes cooking delicious, healthy food easier than ever. It also, however, frequently goes on sale. Like right now. You can score $20 off the Instant Pot when you buy it today for $79.00.

