Achieve More in Less Time When You Learn to Speed Read

ZapReader combines technology and expert-led training to help you read faster.

December 3, 2019 2 min read

There are more benefits to speed reading than simply being able to read more books. Of course, that is a significant benefit, but when you can speed read, you can also process more information faster. When you can process more information faster, you can complete more work, take on larger challenges, and set yourself up to succeed. ZapReader will help you do just that.

ZapReader is like having the world's leading speed reading experts at your beck and call. This program shares secrets from those experts and combines them with activities and scientifically designed exercises to improve your reading speed and comprehension. It will help you eliminate bad habits and institute good ones, all of which are designed to help you process larger amounts of written information in significantly less time. ZapReader also allows you to add any file to your program library so you can read it with the program's guidance. As you continue improving, ZapReader gives you detailed progress reports so you know exactly how you're doing.

Take on more at work and in life by becoming a speed reader. ZapReader subscriptions are available now in a few durations. You can get a one-year subscription for 89 percent off $99 at just $9.99, a three-year subscription for 91 percent off $249 at just $19.99, or a lifetime subscription for 91 percent off $499 at just $39.99.

