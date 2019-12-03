Self Improvement

Achieve More in Less Time When You Learn to Speed Read

ZapReader combines technology and expert-led training to help you read faster.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Achieve More in Less Time When You Learn to Speed Read
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are more benefits to speed reading than simply being able to read more books. Of course, that is a significant benefit, but when you can speed read, you can also process more information faster. When you can process more information faster, you can complete more work, take on larger challenges, and set yourself up to succeed. ZapReader will help you do just that.

ZapReader is like having the world's leading speed reading experts at your beck and call. This program shares secrets from those experts and combines them with activities and scientifically designed exercises to improve your reading speed and comprehension. It will help you eliminate bad habits and institute good ones, all of which are designed to help you process larger amounts of written information in significantly less time. ZapReader also allows you to add any file to your program library so you can read it with the program's guidance. As you continue improving, ZapReader gives you detailed progress reports so you know exactly how you're doing.

Take on more at work and in life by becoming a speed reader. ZapReader subscriptions are available now in a few durations. You can get a one-year subscription for 89 percent off $99 at just $9.99, a three-year subscription for 91 percent off $249 at just $19.99, or a lifetime subscription for 91 percent off $499 at just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Self Improvement

How to Break Bad Habits and Make Better Ones

Self Improvement

How to Achieve Your Goals and Avoid Burnout

Self Improvement

Avoid Negativity by Embracing This Hidden Part of Your Personality