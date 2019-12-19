Excel

Become Your Office's Excel Whiz With This Training

Learn Microsoft Excel inside and out.
Microsoft Excel is the world's most ubiquitous office software. Regardless of industry, Excel plays a crucial role in organizing, managing, and analyzing data, allowing businesses to operate more efficiently. If there's one office software you should be fluent with, it's Excel. Not feeling quite up to snuff? Check out The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

This 8-course, 45-hour bundle gives you a comprehensive look at all Excel can do, taking you from a beginner to expert level at your pace. With a couple of general courses, you can get familiar with basic Excel tools and functions, learning how to cut down on the time it takes you to build basic sheets or perform simple tasks. From there, you'll delve into some of Excel's more advanced features you may not have known about. You'll discover how to visualize data graphically, create complex data models, derive valuable insights by performing business analysis, and even draw patterns between data. Excel is so much more than a spreadsheet program, and you'll get a first-hand look at how to take full advantage of its features.

Become the office Excel whiz. The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is on sale now for just $39.

