Sleep

One Investment to Help You Sleep Better in 2020

It's time to invest in restful nights.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
One Investment to Help You Sleep Better in 2020
Image credit: Parachute
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It turns out, fresh sheets are not just a nice housekeeping item, they may be crucial to helping you get a good night’s sleep, too. According to a recent Bedroom Poll by the National Sleep Foundation, more than three-quarters of people said they are more excited to go to bed when their sheets have a fresh scent, and the same number say they get a more restful night’s sleep when the sheets are fresh. Sure, you can regularly wash your sheets, but at some point they’ll wear down, so you might as well have a fresh, new set ready to go.

Case in point: these delightfully cozy sheets from Parachute Home. Crafted in Portugal from 100 percent cotton in a plain weave construction, these sheets are brushed and garment washed to be supremely soft — just like your favorite t-shirt. With a buttery finish, they’ll always feel cool to the touch and help you drift wistfully away on a fresh-feeling cloud. Best of all, they’re machine-wash-friendly, making them extremely easy to take care of so you can always keep them fresh.

Recommit yourself to getting eight hours every night. Keep your sheets fresh and clean and you’ll start reaping the benefits in your waking life. Grab a deal on these Parachute Home sheets today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sleep

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Sleep

Get a Better Night's Sleep With This Mask and Body Pillow

Sleep

This Blanket Can Help You Get Better Sleep Every Night