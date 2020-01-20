One Investment to Help You Sleep Better in 2020

It's time to invest in restful nights.

January 20, 2020 2 min read

It turns out, fresh sheets are not just a nice housekeeping item, they may be crucial to helping you get a good night’s sleep, too. According to a recent Bedroom Poll by the National Sleep Foundation, more than three-quarters of people said they are more excited to go to bed when their sheets have a fresh scent, and the same number say they get a more restful night’s sleep when the sheets are fresh. Sure, you can regularly wash your sheets, but at some point they’ll wear down, so you might as well have a fresh, new set ready to go.

Case in point: these delightfully cozy sheets from Parachute Home. Crafted in Portugal from 100 percent cotton in a plain weave construction, these sheets are brushed and garment washed to be supremely soft — just like your favorite t-shirt. With a buttery finish, they’ll always feel cool to the touch and help you drift wistfully away on a fresh-feeling cloud. Best of all, they’re machine-wash-friendly, making them extremely easy to take care of so you can always keep them fresh.

Recommit yourself to getting eight hours every night. Keep your sheets fresh and clean and you'll start reaping the benefits in your waking life.