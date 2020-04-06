The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2020
Buying a franchise doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking to start a business on a budget, check out this list of the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2020 Franchise 500.
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
1. Jan-Pro Franchising International Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $4.2K - $54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9,155/0
2. Anago Cleaning SystemsCommercial cleaning
Startup cost: $11.3K - $68.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,692/0
3. RE/MAX Real estate
Startup cost: $40K - $284K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,361/0
4. Stratus Building SolutionsEnvironmentally friendly commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $4.5K - $72.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,787/0
5. Cruise PlannersTravel agencies
Startup cost: $2.3K - $23.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,061/1
6. Dream VacationsTravel agencies
Startup cost: $1.8K - $20.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,432/0
7. Rooter-ManPlumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning
Startup cost: $46.8K - $137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/29
8. Realty One GroupReal estate
Startup cost: $49.3K - $222.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 189/11
9. NextHome Real estate
Startup cost: $14.5K - $212.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 361/0
10. Goosehead Insurance Agency Property and casualty insurance
Startup cost: $41.5K - $116.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 535/0
11. Vanguard Cleaning SystemsCommercial cleaning
Startup cost: $5.5K - $36.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,239/0
12. Estrella InsuranceAuto, home, and business insurance
Startup cost: $12.3K - $84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/0
13. Pillar To Post Home InspectorsHome inspections
Startup cost: $37.1K - $45.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/0
14. Chester'sChicken
Startup cost: $12.4K - $287.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,286/0
15. Leadership Management International Leadership and organization training and development
Startup cost: $20K - $27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 458/0
16. Jackson Hewitt Tax ServiceTax preparation
Startup cost: $45.1K - $110.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,922/1,857
17. My Gym Children's Fitness CenterEarly-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: $36.8K - $277.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 694/0
18. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports AcademySports camps and programs
Startup cost: $30K - $71.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/65
19. SnapologySTEAM education programs
Startup cost: $40.4K - $214.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/2
20. American Poolplayers AssociationRecreational billiard leagues
Startup cost: $20.5K - $28.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/8
21. Jazzercise Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories
Startup cost: $2.4K - $17.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,560/2
22. Soccer Shots Franchising Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: $41K - $53.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/9
23. Brightway InsuranceProperty and casualty insurance
Startup cost: $42.3K - $178.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/1
24. Window GangWindow, gutter, roof, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping
Startup cost: $34.4K - $81.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/117
25. Lendio FranchisingSmall-business financing
Startup cost: $30.2K - $117.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
26. SafeSplash/SwimLabs/SwimtasticChild and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
Startup cost: $44.5K - $1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/9
27. STEM For KidsBiomed, coding, business, and engineering programs for ages 4 to 14
Startup cost: $19.9K - $48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/5
28. Property Management Inc.Commercial, residential, association, and vacation property management
Startup cost: $22.8K - $175.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/1
29. Destination Athlete Youth athletic equipment, apparel, fundraising, and other services
Startup cost: $28.3K - $120.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/2
30. Drama Kids InternationalAfter-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: $33.8K - $68K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 238/0
31. H&R BlockTax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $31.6K - $149.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,877/6,388
32. BirthdayPakDirect-mail advertising
Startup cost: $29.5K - $144.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/2
33. Sunbelt Business BrokersBusiness brokerages
Startup cost: $43.5K - $104K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/0
34. Challenge IslandEducational enrichment programs
Startup cost: $48.3K - $62.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/3
35. ActionCoachBusiness coaching
Startup cost: $47.9K - $189.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 788/2
36. Aladdin Doors Franchising Garage-door installation and repairs
Startup cost: $32.4K - $99.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2
37. National Property Inspections Home and commercial property inspections
Startup cost: $40.7K - $43K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/0
38. Kinderdance International Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs
Startup cost: $18.1K - $46.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/2
39. ShelfGenie Franchise Systems Custom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries
Startup cost: $45.1K - $95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/46
40. ProformaPrinting and promotional products
Startup cost: $5K - $59.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 637/0
41. Sit Means Sit Dog TrainingDog training
Startup cost: $49.8K - $145.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/0
42. The Alternative Board (TAB)Peer advisory boards, business coaching
Startup cost: $48.6K - $97.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/25
43. Discovery Map International Visitor-information maps and guides
Startup cost: $35.95K - $45.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/4
44. Motto MortgageMortgage brokerages
Startup cost: $47.8K - $68.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0
45. Parker-Anderson EnrichmentEnrichment programs
Startup cost: $15.98K - $81.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
46. SuperGlass Windshield RepairWindshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
Startup cost: $18.7K - $84.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 332/0
47. Parisi Speed SchoolYouth sports performance training
Startup cost: $13.3K - $155.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
48. Aire-Master of America Restroom odor-control, scent branding, and commercial hygiene services
Startup cost: $40.5K - $145.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/7
49. Buildingstars International Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $2.2K - $53.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/6
50. Foliage Design SystemsInterior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance
Startup cost: $44.4K - $64.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/3
51. Atax Franchise Tax preparation, business services
Startup cost: $17.5K - $76.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1
52. Class 101College planning and educational services
Startup cost: $45.9K - $63.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1
53. Payroll Vault Franchising Payroll and workforce management services
Startup cost: $49.1K - $74.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1
54. TSS PhotographyYouth sports, school, and event photography
Startup cost: $20.4K - $74.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/0
55. AbrakadoodleArt-education programs for children
Startup cost: $38K - $81.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 487/2
56. TGA Premier SportsYouth sports programs
Startup cost: $18.8K - $68.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/4
57. Computer TroubleshootersTechnology consulting and services for small businesses
Startup cost: $12.2K - $29.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/3
58. Hi-Five Sports FranchisingYouth sports programs
Startup cost: $17.9K - $388.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/3
59. Amazing AthletesEducational sports programs
Startup cost: $30.7K - $61.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/11
60. Synergy HomeCareNonmedical home care
Startup cost: $38.9K - $159.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 331/0
61. Surface SpecialistsBathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup cost: $43.2K - $56K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
62. The Patch BoysDrywall repair
Startup cost: $45.5K - $66K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0
63. Mint Condition Franchising Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $4.6K - $32.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/0
64. ACFNAutomated teller machines
Startup cost: $39.1K - $64K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/0
65. Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFenceInterior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
Startup cost: $26.8K - $87.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/9
66. Acti-Kare Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $31.9K - $52.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0
67. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring ServicesIn-home tutoring
Startup cost: $33.9K - $52.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0
68. CoverallCommercial cleaning
Startup cost: $16.5K - $51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,238/0
69. Coffee NewsWeekly publication distributed at restaurants and waiting areas
Startup cost: $10.8K - $11.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 685/8
70. Rhea Lana's Franchise Systems Children's consignment events
Startup cost: $20.6K - $39.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/3
71. Jantize AmericaCommercial cleaning
Startup cost: $8.2K - $49K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/0
72. NZone Sports of America Sports leagues and programs for ages 2 to 15
Startup cost: $41.1K - $58.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0
73. Home Cleaning Centers of AmericaResidential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $43.3K - $45.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0
74. Assist-2-SellDiscount real estate
Startup cost: $24K - $45.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/1
75. One Sports Nation/Fun Size SportsYouth sports leagues/children's sports enrichment programs
Startup cost: $16.4K - $94.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0
76. Town Money SaverDirect-mail and digital advertising
Startup cost: $5.7K - $17K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2
77. Grout Doctor Global Franchise Grout, tile, and stone restoration and maintenance
Startup cost: $20.6K - $33.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0
78. WIN Home InspectionHome inspections
Startup cost: $34.7K - $49.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0
79. Hommati3D tours, aerial videos, photography, augmented reality, and other services for real estate agents
Startup cost: $42.9K - $52.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/0
80. Lil' Angels PhotographyPreschool, childcare, and family photography
Startup cost: $41.3K - $45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2
81. N2 PublishingMonthly community publications
Startup cost: $975 - $5.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 934/1
82. Young Rembrandts Franchise Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: $41.3K - $48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/0
83. CleanNet USA Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $14.8K - $45.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,746/0
84. Superior Mosquito DefenseOutdoor pest control
Startup cost: $23.8K - $38.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
85. Complete Weddings + EventsPhotography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services
Startup cost: $31.95K - $87.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 186/2
86. IntegriServ Cleaning SystemsCommercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.1K - $50K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0
87. Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. Real estate
Startup cost: $23.5K - $131K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 409/14
88. CodeFuCoding classes for children
Startup cost: $21.7K - $33.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/9
89. PatchMasterDrywall repair
Startup cost: $27.95K - $49.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/10
90. Cartridge WorldPrinters, cartridges, and printer services
Startup cost: $36.9K - $136.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/0
91. You've Got MaidsEnvironmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup cost: $36.4K - $107K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0
92. Little KickersPreschool soccer programs
Startup cost: $25.2K - $37.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/2
93. Chefs For SeniorsIn-home meal preparation service for seniors
Startup cost: $10.5K - $26.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2
94. In Home Pet Services Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $9.2K - $35.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1
95. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems Children's and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: $38.6K - $54.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/7
96. Bar-B-CleanBarbecue cleaning
Startup cost: $36.95K - $50.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/1
97. Fit4MomPrenatal and postpartum fitness and wellness programs
Startup cost: $6.9K - $26.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 317/1
98. Tapinto.netLocal online news sites
Startup cost: $10.3K - $16.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0
99. KidzArtArt-education programs, products, and services
Startup cost: $21.5K - $34.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0
100. Oxi Fresh Franchising Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning, and odor control
Startup cost: $44.3K - $74.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/12