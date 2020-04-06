The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2020

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500 ranking.

April 6, 2020 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Buying a franchise doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking to start a business on a budget, check out this list of the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2020 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.

1. Jan-Pro Franchising International Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $4.2K - $54.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9,155/0

2. Anago Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $11.3K - $68.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,692/0

3. RE/MAX Real estate

Startup cost: $40K - $284K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,361/0

4. Stratus Building Solutions Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $4.5K - $72.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,787/0

5. Cruise Planners Travel agencies

Startup cost: $2.3K - $23.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,061/1

6. Dream Vacations Travel agencies

Startup cost: $1.8K - $20.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,432/0

7. Rooter-Man Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning

Startup cost: $46.8K - $137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/29

8. Realty One Group Real estate

Startup cost: $49.3K - $222.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 189/11

9. NextHome Real estate

Startup cost: $14.5K - $212.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 361/0

10. Goosehead Insurance Agency Property and casualty insurance

Startup cost: $41.5K - $116.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 535/0

11. Vanguard Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $5.5K - $36.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,239/0

12. Estrella Insurance Auto, home, and business insurance

Startup cost: $12.3K - $84K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/0

13. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Home inspections

Startup cost: $37.1K - $45.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/0

14. Chester's Chicken

Startup cost: $12.4K - $287.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,286/0

15. Leadership Management International Leadership and organization training and development

Startup cost: $20K - $27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 458/0

16. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Tax preparation

Startup cost: $45.1K - $110.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,922/1,857

17. My Gym Children's Fitness Center Early-learning/fitness programs

Startup cost: $36.8K - $277.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 694/0

18. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Sports camps and programs

Startup cost: $30K - $71.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/65

19. Snapology STEAM education programs

Startup cost: $40.4K - $214.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/2

20. American Poolplayers Association Recreational billiard leagues

Startup cost: $20.5K - $28.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/8

21. Jazzercise Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories

Startup cost: $2.4K - $17.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,560/2

22. Soccer Shots Franchising Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

Startup cost: $41K - $53.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/9

23. Brightway Insurance Property and casualty insurance

Startup cost: $42.3K - $178.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/1

24. Window Gang Window, gutter, roof, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping

Startup cost: $34.4K - $81.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/117

25. Lendio Franchising Small-business financing

Startup cost: $30.2K - $117.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0

26. SafeSplash/SwimLabs/Swimtastic Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps

Startup cost: $44.5K - $1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/9

27. STEM For Kids Biomed, coding, business, and engineering programs for ages 4 to 14

Startup cost: $19.9K - $48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/5

28. Property Management Inc. Commercial, residential, association, and vacation property management

Startup cost: $22.8K - $175.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/1

29. Destination Athlete Youth athletic equipment, apparel, fundraising, and other services

Startup cost: $28.3K - $120.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/2

30. Drama Kids International After-school drama classes and summer camps

Startup cost: $33.8K - $68K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 238/0

31. H&R Block Tax preparation, electronic filing

Startup cost: $31.6K - $149.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,877/6,388

32. BirthdayPak Direct-mail advertising

Startup cost: $29.5K - $144.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/2

33. Sunbelt Business Brokers Business brokerages

Startup cost: $43.5K - $104K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/0

34. Challenge Island Educational enrichment programs

Startup cost: $48.3K - $62.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/3

35. ActionCoach Business coaching

Startup cost: $47.9K - $189.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 788/2

36. Aladdin Doors Franchising Garage-door installation and repairs

Startup cost: $32.4K - $99.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2

37. National Property Inspections Home and commercial property inspections

Startup cost: $40.7K - $43K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/0

38. Kinderdance International Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs

Startup cost: $18.1K - $46.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/2

39. ShelfGenie Franchise Systems Custom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries

Startup cost: $45.1K - $95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/46

40. Proforma Printing and promotional products

Startup cost: $5K - $59.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 637/0

41. Sit Means Sit Dog Training Dog training

Startup cost: $49.8K - $145.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/0

42. The Alternative Board (TAB) Peer advisory boards, business coaching

Startup cost: $48.6K - $97.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/25

43. Discovery Map International Visitor-information maps and guides

Startup cost: $35.95K - $45.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/4

44. Motto Mortgage Mortgage brokerages

Startup cost: $47.8K - $68.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0

45. Parker-Anderson Enrichment Enrichment programs

Startup cost: $15.98K - $81.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1

46. SuperGlass Windshield Repair Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair

Startup cost: $18.7K - $84.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 332/0

47. Parisi Speed School Youth sports performance training

Startup cost: $13.3K - $155.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0

48. Aire-Master of America Restroom odor-control, scent branding, and commercial hygiene services

Startup cost: $40.5K - $145.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/7

49. Buildingstars International Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $2.2K - $53.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/6

50. Foliage Design Systems Interior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance

Startup cost: $44.4K - $64.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/3

51. Atax Franchise Tax preparation, business services

Startup cost: $17.5K - $76.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1

52. Class 101 College planning and educational services

Startup cost: $45.9K - $63.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1

53. Payroll Vault Franchising Payroll and workforce management services

Startup cost: $49.1K - $74.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1

54. TSS Photography Youth sports, school, and event photography

Startup cost: $20.4K - $74.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/0

55. Abrakadoodle Art-education programs for children

Startup cost: $38K - $81.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 487/2

56. TGA Premier Sports Youth sports programs

Startup cost: $18.8K - $68.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/4

57. Computer Troubleshooters Technology consulting and services for small businesses

Startup cost: $12.2K - $29.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/3

58. Hi-Five Sports Franchising Youth sports programs

Startup cost: $17.9K - $388.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/3

59. Amazing Athletes Educational sports programs

Startup cost: $30.7K - $61.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/11

60. Synergy HomeCare Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $38.9K - $159.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 331/0

61. Surface Specialists Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling

Startup cost: $43.2K - $56K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

62. The Patch Boys Drywall repair

Startup cost: $45.5K - $66K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

63. Mint Condition Franchising Commercial cleaning, building maintenance

Startup cost: $4.6K - $32.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/0

64. ACFN Automated teller machines

Startup cost: $39.1K - $64K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/0

65. Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing

Startup cost: $26.8K - $87.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/9

66. Acti-Kare Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $31.9K - $52.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0

67. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services In-home tutoring

Startup cost: $33.9K - $52.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0

68. Coverall Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $16.5K - $51.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,238/0

69. Coffee News Weekly publication distributed at restaurants and waiting areas

Startup cost: $10.8K - $11.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 685/8

70. Rhea Lana's Franchise Systems Children's consignment events

Startup cost: $20.6K - $39.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/3

71. Jantize America Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $8.2K - $49K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/0

72. NZone Sports of America Sports leagues and programs for ages 2 to 15

Startup cost: $41.1K - $58.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0

73. Home Cleaning Centers of America Residential and commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $43.3K - $45.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0

74. Assist-2-Sell Discount real estate

Startup cost: $24K - $45.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/1

75. One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports Youth sports leagues/children's sports enrichment programs

Startup cost: $16.4K - $94.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0

76. Town Money Saver Direct-mail and digital advertising

Startup cost: $5.7K - $17K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2

77. Grout Doctor Global Franchise Grout, tile, and stone restoration and maintenance

Startup cost: $20.6K - $33.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0

78. WIN Home Inspection Home inspections

Startup cost: $34.7K - $49.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0

79. Hommati 3D tours, aerial videos, photography, augmented reality, and other services for real estate agents

Startup cost: $42.9K - $52.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/0

80. Lil' Angels Photography Preschool, childcare, and family photography

Startup cost: $41.3K - $45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2

81. N2 Publishing Monthly community publications

Startup cost: $975 - $5.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 934/1

82. Young Rembrandts Franchise Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12

Startup cost: $41.3K - $48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/0

83. CleanNet USA Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $14.8K - $45.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,746/0

84. Superior Mosquito Defense Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $23.8K - $38.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1

85. Complete Weddings + Events Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services

Startup cost: $31.95K - $87.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 186/2

86. IntegriServ Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $3.1K - $50K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

87. Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. Real estate

Startup cost: $23.5K - $131K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 409/14

88. CodeFu Coding classes for children

Startup cost: $21.7K - $33.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/9

89. PatchMaster Drywall repair

Startup cost: $27.95K - $49.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/10

90. Cartridge World Printers, cartridges, and printer services

Startup cost: $36.9K - $136.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/0

91. You've Got Maids Environmentally friendly residential cleaning

Startup cost: $36.4K - $107K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0

92. Little Kickers Preschool soccer programs

Startup cost: $25.2K - $37.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/2

93. Chefs For Seniors In-home meal preparation service for seniors

Startup cost: $10.5K - $26.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2

94. In Home Pet Services Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $9.2K - $35.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1

95. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems Children's and maternity consignment events

Startup cost: $38.6K - $54.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/7

96. Bar-B-Clean Barbecue cleaning

Startup cost: $36.95K - $50.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/1

97. Fit4Mom Prenatal and postpartum fitness and wellness programs

Startup cost: $6.9K - $26.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 317/1

98. Tapinto.net Local online news sites

Startup cost: $10.3K - $16.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

99. KidzArt Art-education programs, products, and services

Startup cost: $21.5K - $34.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0