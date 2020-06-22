Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 12: Become a Stronger Leader With These Proven Tactics

June 22, 2020 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This is the last week for the 90-day Fight for Your Franchise Challenge. Many thanks to all of you who have joined the fight and supported the efforts of countless franchisors and franchisees around the world. Congratulations for all of the dedicated hard work. I have witnessed amazing stories of innovation and perseverance over the last few months from the franchisors and franchise owners that we have interviewed and coached.

The true entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, and I believe that is what will drive the recovery of our global economy. As I always say, if you want to get something done, just get an entrepreneur on the job and watch them go.

Servant

I left the most important subject for last so we could leave you with some critical strategies for your company's growth moving on from here. You just worked through a very difficult time, and now you must focus on momentum. This brings us to the fifth department of your business we call Leadership. As I mentioned in the Servant Leadership section of our week-six lesson, the secret to successful franchise leadership is putting the needs of the other members of your organization before your own. This builds trust and commitment and forms a strong company and brand. Leadership development is one area of your business that you will want to continue to invest in as your brand grows.

Leadership, Leadership, Leadership!

I often tell my coaching clients that the three most important factors that will determine the success or failure of their business are Leadership, Leadership and Leadership! Even if you have a great location lousy leadership will cause it to fail.

Here are the steps that you can take today to improve your leadership:

Start with an honest assessment of your leadership strengths and weaknesses. Ask trusted individuals to give you feedback so you know where to improve. Create a leadership development plan that factors in a plan for you as well as the other leaders and potential future leaders of your company. Create leadership departmental goals and KPIs using the framework from week one. Get your other company leaders involved with setting their own goals and KPIs so the have ownership of them. Meet with your leadership team regularly and track and tweak to improve the outcomes for all. Get a Franchise Executive Coach so you have someone in your corner at all times.

This week on our Franchise Bible Coach Radio Podcast with Rick and Rob, our guest was Reid Husmer, founder and CEO of Gone For Good Franchising. Reid shared his leadership strategies that have enabled them to build, launch and grow their new franchise brand. Reid also shared his personal experience and outcomes from having a Franchise Executive Coach help him as he developed his franchise. You can listen to the entire podcast by joining the fight to receive your free weekly emails. Sign up now and access the past sessions at www.franchisebiblecoach.com.

The Fight For Your Franchise coaching videos are now hosted on Entrepreneur.com, and you can subscribe for free. This gives you access to our content as well as other great resources offered by Entrepreneur. Click here to set up your free account.

This week build out an awesome Leadership Development Plan that includes a Servant Leadership focus to build your thriving franchise business. You as the leader of your company will have more impact on the success or failure of the business than anyone else. Keep learning and fighting hard for your business, and you will reap the rewards of your effort for years to come. Thank you for everyone that joined our Fight for Your Franchise Challenge! Remember to keep fighting the good fight!

Where Do We Go From Here?

Many have asked me how they can stay connected to their Franchise Bible Coach now that the challenge is ending.