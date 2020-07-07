Productivity

5 Ways to Create Boundaries While Working From Home

The staff at sexual health startup Dame share their secrets for staying sane and productive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Create Boundaries While Working From Home
Image credit: Ada Yokota | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2020 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Emma Rooney, sales coordinator

“Structure has been key to keeping productivity up. Getting dressed in the morning and staying out of my bedroom during the day has been helpful, and creating a schedule for my day and a cutoff time in the evening is a necessary boundary. Plus, I’m constantly motivated by the work my colleagues are doing. I’ve been practicing mindful gratitude — ­I’m thankful to have a job to wake up to during these unimaginably tough times.” 

Jaechelle Johnson, engineering technician

“We’ve been having more frequent full-­company check-ins, to just see each other’s faces. I think we’re using Slack 10 times more than we ever did when we were physically together. And we’ve started having video chats outside of work hours — to have virtual drinks together and decompress.”

Related: How to Stay Sane While Working From Home

Alexandra Fine, cofounder and CEO

“We’ve been having daily virtual morning meetings. We make a Google Doc with our agenda, and every staffer adds what they accomplished yesterday, what they’re trying to get done today, and if there’s anything in their way — like if they’re waiting on a document from someone. 

It’s a great way to create accountability, and a great way to make sure everyone showered and is taking care of themselves. I think we’ll keep doing these meetings when we’re back in the office.”

Josh Nalven, head of voice and experience

“I know too much about computer networking from past jobs — and from being the unofficial IT guy at Dame. I have Ethernet cables in multiple lengths, and my 50-foot cable has been the real MVP of this quarantine. Your internet is faster and more reliable when you’re hardwired into your router.”

Related: 5 Ways to Be More Efficient While Working From Home

Anthony Francis, senior engineering technician 

“I’m keeping productivity up by sticking to a plan but allowing for downtime. I’ve set aside an hour each day for professional development, like learning a new skill or taking a course. My workstation is packed up at 6 to get ready for family time — and to clean up the dining table before Mom comes home.”

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Keeping Connected

Here's What Your Daily Schedule Should Look Like for Maximum Productivity (Infographic)

Productivity

7 Ways You Can Escape the Productivity Trap and Avoid Burnout

Productivity

3 Easy Ways to Stay Productive in Stressful Times