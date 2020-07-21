Get a Real Job

Getting Dirty With Mike Rowe

The host of 'Dirty Jobs' experiences some poo PTSD reliving some of his grossest on-camera moments.
Getting Dirty With Mike Rowe
Image credit: Troy Paff | Discovery Channel

Get on your headphones or clear the room, because we’re about to get dirty. Today’s Get a Real Job guest is the frequently filthy Mike Rowe.

Many of us grew to love this gentleman on his show, Dirty Jobs, which featured him performing all manner of nasty tasks, like inspecting sewers and examining snake vomit.

The show closed up shop for a while, but happily, it is back! Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip can be seen on Discovery Channel and Hulu. During our conversation, we discussed how it came to be, how Mike became a champion of skilled workers, and what it is like to be caught in a poo-valanche.

Thanks as always for listening!

