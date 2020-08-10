News and Trends

Facebook Offers Employees $1K, Extends Work From Home Policy to July 2021

The social network is reacting to 'guidance from health and government experts.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Offers Employees $1K, Extends Work From Home Policy to July 2021
Image credit: Drew Angerer | Getty Images via PCMag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

While Facebook is going to allow more employees to work from home permanently, those that do want to return to the office are going to have to wait until the middle of next year.

As Reuters reports, the social network has decided to extend its work from home policy for employees until July 2021. The decision mirrors the one taken by Google last month, but Facebook is also offering each person money towards setting up their home office for the next year.

In an emailed statement a Facebook spokesperson explained, "Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021 ... In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs."

That's not to say all staff will remain at home as Facebook still intends to reopen offices to a very restricted set of employees based on government guidance and ultimately where the company is permitted to do so in all the countries where it has a presence . For the majority, though, working from home will remain both the preferred and required option, especially in the U.S.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Twitter is Reportedly the Latest to Explore a Deal With TikTok

News and Trends

Are Immigrant Entrepreneurs Left Behind By Small-Business Aid?

News and Trends

Trump Signs Order Banning U.S. Transactions With TikTok, WeChat in 45 Days