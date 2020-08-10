Facebook Offers Employees $1K, Extends Work From Home Policy to July 2021

August 10, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PC Mag



While is going to allow more employees to work from home permanently, those that do want to return to the office are going to have to wait until the middle of next year.

As Reuters reports, the social network has decided to extend its work from home policy for employees until July 2021. The decision mirrors the one taken by Google last month, but Facebook is also offering each person money towards setting up their home office for the next year.

In an emailed statement a Facebook spokesperson explained, "Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021 ... In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs."

That's not to say all staff will remain at home as Facebook still intends to reopen offices to a very restricted set of employees based on government guidance and ultimately where the company is permitted to do so in all the countries where it has a presence . For the majority, though, working from home will remain both the preferred and required option, especially in the U.S.