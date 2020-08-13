Keep Your Video Calls Free of Background Noise With the 'Krisp' Noise-Cancelling App

August 13, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With more people than ever before, many of us are learning the hard way just how noisy our homes are. That goes double for how noisy other people’s homes are when you're on a video call. But with the Krisp noise-cancelling app, unwanted sounds during video calls are soon to be a thing of the past.



Krisp is a noise-cancelling app that mutes any and all background noise on both ends of your calls. It can turn any noisy part of your house into a quiet meeting room, at least as far as other callers are concerened. That's because it mutes unwanted noises between your microphone and the other end of your call on more than 800 communication apps. And it works on nearly any device, including Macs, Windows PCs, Android phones, and iPhones. And best of all you can get it for free.

The Krisp noise-cancelling app

The free version of Krisp was designed for occasional remote workers and offers two hours of usage per week. But for just $3.33 per month, you can get the premium version, which is perfect forteleconferencing power users. Business owners can inquire about the Enterprise plan for call centers and other larger businesses, with pricing available on request.

And as mentioned above, Krisp is compatible with any microphone, headset, or speaker, and with pretty much every communications app out there, including the big ones like Zoom and Meet.

How does Krisp work?

Image Credit: Krisp

You might be wondering how Krisp is able to form a soundproof barrier between you and whoever you’re talking to. This cone of silence is possible because of a sophisticated artificially intelligent Deep Neural Network technology that’s learned how to screen background noise by listening to and analyzing 20,000 sounds from 50,000 speakers. It can now screen noise from both incoming and outgoing calls with crystal quality. Once you install Krisp, you can speak without noise by muting all outgoing background noise with the push of a single button. And with the push of another button, you can mute all background noises on incoming calls—whether the other person is using Krisp or not.

For regular remote workers, Krisp will likely become an indispensable part of your online communication repertoire. That means you might have some concerns about the privacy of your calls. But Krisp doesn’t monitor your calls or log your data. And all of its audio processing is performed locally on your own device, so they can't listen in even if they want to.

The Krisp noise-cancelling app is already trusted by telecommuting professionals at companies like Intel, Discord, and many others. So if you’re ready to say goodbye to ambient meows and random kitchen noises during work meetings, you can get Krisp for free right now at the app’s official site. So check it out, and enjoy a new era of peace, quiet, and clarity.