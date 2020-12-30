Health and Wellness

These Health and Wellness Must-Haves are Worth Splurging on for the New Year

Take care of yourself in 2021.
Image credit: BodyBoss

3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

2020 was a stressful, exhausting year. Make 2021 a year of self-care. We've rounded up some of the most splurge-worthy personal care must-haves, all of which are an extra 20 percent off to ring in the new year. For a limited time, use code CHEERS at checkout to get the extra savings.

FLUX Oscillating Electric Toothbrush with 3 Brush Heads

Invest in your oral hygiene this year with this powerful, flexible electric toothbrush. It produces 8,000 oscillating dynamic movements per minute, gently fighting plaque and promoting gum health.

Get the FLUX Oscillating Electric Toothbrush with 3 Brush Heads for $30.40 (Reg. $128) with promo code CHEERS.

BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support

Spending so much time at a computer desk, we could all use a little help with our posture. This clever device connects to your legs and back to promote perfect posture throughout your day.

Get the BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support for $40.00 (Reg. $59) with promo code CHEERS.

No More Sore Mini Muscle Toner Massage Gun

Eliminate muscle pain and soreness, whether you get it from working out or just sitting at your desk all day. This handheld, ergonomic massage gun packs a deep pressure stimulating punch.

Get the No More Sore Mini Muscle Toner Massage Gun for $48.00 (Reg. $139) with promo code CHEERS.

4D Premium Smart Eye Massager

Whether you struggle with headaches or an inability to relax and get to sleep, this eye massager can help. It fits snugly around your eyes and uses five intelligent massage modes to help you relax.

Get the 4D Premium Smart Eye Massager for $65.60 (Reg. $129) with promo code CHEERS.

Thermosage 7-in-1 Circulation Enhancing Massager

Exhausted at the end of a long day on your feet? Take a load off with this 7-in-1 massager that dispenses heat to relax your legs and provides a powerful, stimulating massage to increase circulation.

Get the Thermosage 7-in-1 Circulation Enhancing Massager for $72.00 (Reg. $149) with promo code CHEERS.

ToothShower® Water Flosser Suite 2.0

Hate flossing? Get into a healthy flossing habit with this water flossing suite that's extremely powerful but far more gentle than string floss.

Get the ToothShower® Water Flosser Suite 2.0 for $77.60 (Reg. $119) with promo code CHEERS.

Medi-Max Therapeutic Massage Pillow

Stop waking up with aches and pains. Medi-Max is the world's first acupressure and magnetic pillow to help reduce neck pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia through deep acupressure stimulation.

Get the Medi-Max Therapeutic Massage Pillow for $93.56 (Reg. $260) with promo code CHEERS.

Miko Yoisho Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat & Pressure Settings

Take a load off with this portable foot massager. With varying heat and pressure settings, you can get a deeply relaxing, custom massage whenever you need it.

Get the Miko Yoisho Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat & Pressure Settings for $112.00 (Reg. $139) with promo code CHEERS.

BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym

Get a great workout wherever you want, whenever you can find the time. This resistance band trainer is fully portable and allows you to do hundreds of exercises from a simple platform.

Get the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for $143.20 (Reg. $179) with promo code CHEERS.

