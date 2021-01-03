15 Health and Fitness Accessories to Help You Hit the Ground Running In 2021

January 3, 2021 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

2020 was an unusually stressful year, and with Covid-19 protocols demanding that you spend more time at home, it's very likely you fell out of a fitness routine. If you're feeling a little lethargic and want to get some of that energy back in 2021, it's time to invest in workout accessories that can help. We've rounded up 15 great fitness tools to help you hit the ground running in January.

1. MoonRun: Portable Cardio Trainer with Virtual Running Apps

Love running but don't want to hit the pavement in the icy cold? Then get MoonRun! This clever trainer hooks you into a strap that lets you emulate running without ever leaving your apartment. Plus, with the included app, you can track stats, go on virtual runs, and much more.

Get MoonRun for $249 (Reg. $399), a savings of 37 percent.

2. ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer + Phone Cradle

ABXCORE is the ab machine that comes with its very own personal trainer. Just hook your phone into the cradle and you'll be guided through dozens of exercises that target your entire core with this machine.

Get ABXCORE for $146.95 (Reg. $199), a savings of 26 percent.

3. Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch

Turn your Apple Watch into a complete fitness and health tracking machine. The Aura Strap helps you track bioimpedance metrics, including fat and body mass, hydration, and much more.

Get the Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch for $118.99.

4. Rubberbanditz Exercise Dice + Fitness Bands

Not sure exactly where to start? This collection of fitness bands comes with exercise dice, allowing you to randomize your workouts and get some inspiration.

Get the Rubberbanditz Exercise Dice + Fitness Bands for $24.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 16 percent.

5. EDGE Suspension Trainer

Use your body weight to train a huge array of muscle groups with the EDGE Suspension Trainer. Just attach it to an anchored spot and you can do a wide range of exercises.

Get the EDGE Suspension Trainer for $53.99 (Reg. $149), a savings of 64 percent.

6. Noerden MINIMI Smart Scale

This Amazon's Choice smart scale measures nine key biometrics, including weight, BMI, BMR, fat mass, lean body mass, hydration, visceral fat, bone mass, and your metabolic age using for precision BIA sensors. It's the ultimate scale for anyone trying to get into awesome shape.

Get the Noerden MINIMI Smart Scale for $54.99 (Reg. $59), a savings of 6 percent.

7. Deep Tissue Massage Gun with Interchangeable Heads

When you're just getting back into a fitness regimen, you're bound to experience some bumps in the road. Recover faster with this massage gun that features multiple attachments to target specific muscle groups for a more custom massage.

Get the Deep Tissue Massage Gun with Interchangeable Heads for $59.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 40 percent.

8. SmartRope: LED-Embedded Jump Rope

SmartRope is the jump rope that counts for you. This app-connected rope counts your reps and tracks your stats over time so you can improve your stamina and meet new goals.

Get SmartRope for $67.04 (Reg. $79.99) with promo code SMARTROPE12.

9. Iron Chest Master Fitness System

Created by Natural Bodybuilder of the Decade, Ron Williams, this chest workout system will help you get a more muscular, more toned upper body. It slides and adjusts easily so you can target different parts of your upper body.

Get the Iron Chest Master Fitness System for $96.99 (Reg. $119), a savings of 19 percent.

10. LifePro Waver Mini Vibration Plate Exercise Machine

This Amazon's Choice product uses Whole Body Vibrations (WBV) to help calm the nervous system and relieves stress and pain throughout your body. It's also valuable for priming your muscles before a workout to enhance your flexibility and toning.

Get the LifePro Waver Mini Vibration Plate Exercise Machine for $126.99 (Reg. $249) with promo code LIFEPRO10.

11. SmithShaper® SQUATX™ MAX Plus 85-Exercise System

This complete fitness system includes the SQUATX PRO rolling body weight and resistance band exerciser, the TR-BAR PLUS tee resistance band strength and balance exerciser, and the SmithShaper® Super Pad to help you perform 85 exercises using just your body weight.

Get the SmithShaper® SQUATX™ MAX Plus 85-Exercise System for $129.99 (Reg. $229), a savings of 43 percent.

12. BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym

This Kickstarter-funded tool is like having a complete home gym in a doormat-sized area. The BodyBoss uses resistance bands to help you perform hundreds of exercises just about anywhere.

Get the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for $179.

13. Rodeo Core Exercise Machine

With three height variations and reversible motion, the Rodeo Core makes situps and other core workouts a little bit easier. Plus, you can add weights into the mix for an even greater full-body workout.

Get the Rodeo Core Exercise Machine for $179.99 (Reg. $250), a savings of 28 percent.

14. Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower

Rowing is an awesome full-body workout that's low intensity too. Now, you can have a professional-grade rowing machine at home with the Vortex VX3.

Get the Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower for $2,100 (Reg. $3,195) with promo code VORTEX18.

15. PRO 6 Arcadia Air Runner Non-Motorized Treadmill

Hate having to catch up to a treadmill's speed settings? This non-motorized treadmill adjusts to you, allowing you to run at a pace you like.

Get the PRO 6 Arcadia Air Runner Non-Motorized Treadmill for $4,395 (Reg. $4,595) with promo code STAIRMILL100.

Prices subject to change.