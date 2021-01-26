OBB Sound Strikes Deal With Audible to Produce Original Programming

January 26, 2021 1 min read

OBB Sound, producer of The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin podcast, has signed a multi-project, two-year deal with Audible, which will also include The Glowing, a new 10-part scripted audio horror series. “OBB has a strong team of storytellers whose series and vision span genres," said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s EVP, Head of US Content. "We’re excited to see what we can develop and create with them,”

Entrepreneur spoke with OBB founder Michael D. Ratner earlier this year to discuss how his company pivoted to stay productive and safe during the pandemic. Check out the interview here.