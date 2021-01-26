News and Trends

OBB Sound Strikes Deal With Audible to Produce Original Programming

OBB Sound's 'The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin' podcast is the newest addition to Audible's line up.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
OBB Sound Strikes Deal With Audible to Produce Original Programming
Image credit: NBC | Getty Images

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
1 min read

OBB Sound, producer of The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin podcast, has signed a multi-project, two-year deal with Audible, which will also include The Glowing, a new 10-part scripted audio horror series. “OBB has a strong team of storytellers whose series and vision span genres," said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s EVP, Head of US Content. "We’re excited to see what we can develop and create with them,”

Entrepreneur spoke with OBB founder Michael D. Ratner earlier this year to discuss how his company pivoted to stay productive and safe during the pandemic. Check out the interview here.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Twitter Jumps Into Newsletters With Revue Acquisition

News and Trends

President Biden Commits to 'Made in America' Federal Electric Vehicle Fleet

News and Trends

Should Business Leaders Be Worried About the New Covid Strains?