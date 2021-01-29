This Chrome Extension Makes Taking Notes Easy So You Can Focus on Your Google Meetings

January 29, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, people are spending more time on video conferences than they ever have before – for business as well as for leisure. While you may have spent some time considering the do's and don'ts of video conferencing, you may not have thought as much about how to get the most out of your video meetings. One of the most important things you can do in any meeting is to take notes – and with CaptionSaver Pro, you'll have the power to do so automatically without losing your focus on the meeting at hand.

CaptionSaver has earned 213 upvotes on Product Hunt because it provides an elegant way to make your video meetings more actionable. This simple Chrome extension automatically saves all Google Meet live captions to your Google Drive for easy access later. It's the seamless note-taking tool you didn't know you needed.

With CaptionSaver, you can discuss all of the important bullet points on your agenda, and simply type out a caption to save a note. It also offers features like highlighting and timestamps for enhanced, automated, note-taking capabilities.

Setting it up is easy. Just join any meeting as you normally would, and CaptionSaver will turn on captions for you so you don't have to click anything. Then, CaptionSaver will save the caption transcript as your meeting goes on. When the meeting is over, click on the Chrome extension to view captured captions, then save them to your drive or download a .TXT file. (You can also autosave to Google Drive if you'd prefer.)

CaptionSaver Pro offers unlimited caption saves, and right now, it's available for an extra 15 percent off when you use promo code VDAY2021 at checkout. That brings a lifetime subscription down to just $21.25.

Prices subject to change.