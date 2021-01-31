Golf

This Award-Winning Putting Studio Can Help Shave Strokes Off Your Golf Game

Work on your putting all winter long.
Image credit: PuttOUT

It's the dead of winter and if you live in most parts of the country, you probably don't think you can work on your golf game right now. Well, you'd be wrong. And good thing, too, because you never know when your play on the links might help you close a deal or two. Putting is one of the most important but overlooked aspects of golf, and with The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT you can shave a few crucial strokes off your handicap by sorting out your putting.

This home putting studio allows anybody to practice their putting stroke in the comfort of their own home. This revolutionary putting trainer includes PuttOUT's Pressure Putt Trainer, Pro Putting Mat, Mirror System, and Pro Putting Gates, giving you everything you need to practice and improve your putting skills indoors so you'll be ready to see real results out on the links in the spring.

The Pro Putting Pat reads 10 on the stimp meter and rolls flat straight out of the packaging. (It also comes with a drawstring carry bag to set up anywhere.) The Pressure Putt Trainer rejects poorly aligned putts by letting them roll off the side of the mat and returns correctly aligned putts to you. Putts hit at the right speed will be returned the same distance that it was hit so you know whether you were short or long. Additionally, the Putting Mirror offers two 3" vivid alignment guides that are adjustable for your putting stroke, helping you set up in the right form and ensure your path to the pin is square. Finally, the Pro Putting Gates let you practice anywhere for more complicated challenges.

The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT has earned Editors' Choice awards from Golf Digest, Golf Monthly, and MyGolfSpy. Find out why when you get The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT for 15 percent off at $211.65 with promo code VDAY2021.

