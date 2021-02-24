Social Media

You Need to Start Converting Your Social Media Followers Now. Here's How.

If you want your business to thrive rather than merely survive 2021 and beyond, seize the spotlight you have.
Image credit: Witthaya Prasongsin | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Multi-award winning entrepreneur
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Social media followers are cool and all, but if you're not converting those fans to customers, your efforts and investments are futile. If 2020 taught us anything, it's that the world can, and will, change overnight. So, if you want your business to thrive rather than merely survive 2021 and beyond, you have to be prepared for the worst to happen. 

Imagine if TikTok had been banned in the U.S. last year as nearly happened? A lot of people would have lost these leads. What if the same threat looms over us for Instagram or other platforms in 2021? If you don't want to be caught with your proverbial pants down, you need to start converting your followers to customers now. 

Why, though?

Unless you purchased fake followers, most of your social media fans like your products or services, making them hot leads. Failure to implement a strategy to convert these fans to customers means you are missing out on sales that are there for the taking. 

An increasing number of individuals and organizations have lost their Instagram accounts to hackers, unable to ever re-access their former accounts. What happens to all of those followers if you weren't already converting them to customers? They are lost forever, and all the time and energy you invested in building your online presence is flushed down the drain. 

6 Steps for Better Social Media Engagement

The how 

Most brands only pay attention to their post-engagement analytics. Yes, likes and comments per post are important so that you can adapt your content strategy accordingly, but what if your account gets hacked tonight? Kiss those leads you had on ice, waiting to be reeled in like little fishes on a hook goodbye. Read on to discover how to convert fans to customers. 

1. Activate email subscription. Most site visitors will not subscribe to your emails unless there's something in it for them. Entice visitors to share their information with you by offering limited-time discount codes, giveaway entry or free ebook downloads in return for their information. Offering 20-40% off a visitor's first purchase from you is one of the most effective ways to push newbies across the finish line of your sales funnel. To get ahead of the competition, you have to cut through the online noise by offering consumers value for money over competitors. That's the holy grail of influencing purchasing decisions. 

2. Retarget, retarget, retarget! I know you're busy and overwhelmed, but another essential step in successful conversion is retargeting those who share their information with you. It sounds obvious, but you'd be surprised how many social media users, including some of the biggest powerhouse brands in the world, are culprits of dropping the ball at this level of marketing Jumanji. 

Your email-subscription set-up should be connected to the email platform of your choice, whether that be a basic MailChimp account or a more advanced platform, so that all of your new contacts are automatically added to your email database. The more advanced your platform, the easier it will make your life, as a lot of the actions, such as segmenting, are automated. (The importance of email segmentation is a separate topic for another day.)  An email database you don't utilize is as pointless as social media fans you're not converting. Aim to send out at least one email per month to your contacts, preferably with special offers or new products or services rather than just company news (which everyone deletes). 

7 Easy Ways to Win More Conversions on Social Media

Case in point....

Here's a quick summary of a case study for you. The year is 2019, and the biggest concern for brands was probably the rumors about Instagram potentially being shut down and disappearing over night. Thankfully, that didn't happen, but we were hit with a global pandemic that no one was prepared for either.

Anyway, with the Instagram rumors in full swing, I reached out to a fashion powerhouse brand to collaborate on a giveaway with a prominent entrepreneur I was working with at the time. The result? Nearly 1,000 emails within 24 hours, and a 23% increase in sales within three weeks as I retargeted these leads via weekly email marketing.

If that doesn't demonstrate how valuable converting your fans to customers is, then I can't help you. 

 

 

 

 

 

