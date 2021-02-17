Project Management

Learn Project Management Fundamentals to Help Your Business Through Tough Times

Give your business the opportunity to operate a little more efficiently.
Image credit: josue Verdejo/Pexels

In the pandemic economy, many small businesses are struggling to get ahead. Now, it's crucial to be sparing with every dime spent and every minute invested in new projects. Many businesses and business owners would benefit from learning project management principles. Project management can help you hone existing processes to be more efficient and institute strong guidelines to manage new ones successfully.

Not sure where to start? Look no further than the Project Management Fundamentals Course.

This course hails from Shaw Academy, a live online education program that has spent years making personalized education more available and accessible to everyone. In this extensive online course, you'll gain access to more than 100 hours of content, as well as interactive webinars, bonus Q&A sessions, recorded lessons to access on your own time, and much more.

Shaw Academy will introduce you to the world of project management and the many different processes and methodologies that guide the industry. You'll understand the different roles and responsibilities of team members within a project and cover the fundamentals of being an Agile project manager. You'll also experience the full life cycle of a typical project, examining each step in-depth. From learning how to initiate a project with strong foundations to developing a sound project management plan to executing and controlling project progress successfully, you'll gain invaluable skills that will help you lead your business through even the toughest times.

Learn project management principles that will pay off. Get one-year access to Shaw Academy's Project Management Fundamentals Course for 79 percent off $99 at just $19.99.

