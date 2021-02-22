Entrepreneur Index

Tesla May Have Made $1B on Its Bitcoin Investment

Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin investment may have already made the automaker a $1 billion profit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla May Have Made $1B on Its Bitcoin Investment
Image credit: Pixabay via ValueWalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker’s bitcoin investment was “less dumb” than holding cash, and it has already paid off. An analyst estimates that Tesla has already raked in approximately $1 billion in profit on its bitcoin investment due to the cryptocurrency’s soaring price.

Analyst estimates Tesla's bitcoin investment paid off

In a note released over the weekend, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said Tesla is set to make more on its bitcoin investment than profits from selling its electric vehicles in all of 2020. He did not explain how he reached his calculation of $1 billion in profits.

CNBC notes that the bitcoin price increased from an intraday high of $34,793.45 at the end of January to an intraday high of $57,487.03 on Feb. 20. That marks an approximately 65% jump, which would mean a profit of about $975 million for Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin investment. The intraday high last Monday was $58,332.36, which would have temporarily put the automaker's profit at more than $1 billion.

Earlier this month, the automaker revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency. Tesla said it made the purchase in January for "more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash."

It's unclear whether the automaker sold any of the bitcoin after the price increased. The bitcoin price has climbed 94% so far this year. The cryptocurrency's market cap surpassed $1 trillion last week for the first time.

Bitcoin price pulls back, thanks to Musk

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the biggest publicly traded companies still run by their founders. Tesla made its $1.5 billion bitcoin investment after Musk, one of its co-founders, tweeted his change in stance on the cryptocurrency. He just became a supporter of it this year.

Since the bitcoin price jumped after Tesla revealed its purchase and after Musk's tweet in support of the cryptocurrency, it comes as little surprise that the price fell after Musk tweeted again. Bloomberg notes that after the automaker's investment last week, the bitcoin price surged 20% to surpass $58,000 for the first time.

Over the weekend, Musk tweeted that bitcoin prices "seem high." This month alone, the cryptocurrency's value is up by over 60%. It reached yet another new high on Sunday, approaching $59,000. Bloomberg suggests that the weekend volatility in bitcoin prices may be driven by people trading the cryptocurrency at home.

The news outlet also suggests that institutional investors, who work Monday through Friday, may have started selling today after Musk's tweet. The price pulled back today, falling below $53,000.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Index

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Bitcoin Purchase is "Less Dumb" Than Holding Cash

Entrepreneur Index

Walmart to Raise Wages for Some Workers After Earnings Miss

Entrepreneur Index

Elon Musk Wants to Make the Tesla Roadster Hover