Taco Bell Brings Back a Fan Favorite for the First Time in Five Years. People Are About to Lose Their Minds.

Last year, the fast food chain eliminated more than a dozen menu items. This time, it's reintroducing a popular snack.
Image credit: NurPhoto | Getty Images

Taco Bell fans, rejoice. The fast food chain is bringing back one of its most popular limited-time offers: the Quesalupa. 

On Wednesday, the company announced that it would add a version of the quesadilla-chalupa combination to its menu. The Quesalupa debuted in 2016, when test kitchen workers stuffed a crispy chalupa shell with melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses. They then added ingredients customers would normally find in a Taco Bell item: seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes and reduced fat sour cream.

"Behind the scenes in our Test Kitchen, my team is constantly hard at work ideating on how to enhance the food experience for our guests," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food Innovation officer, said in a press release. "Our customers raved about the cheese filled Chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience — one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite."

Prior to being available nationwide in 2016, the Quesalupa was first rolled out in 36 locations across Toledo, Ohio. Following a four-year absence, the chain decided to test its return in Knoxville, Tenn., before making it available nationwide this month.

According to Taco Bell, reward members will be the first to have access to the Quesalupa, starting today. A single order of the item will sell for $2.99, while a combo meal, which includes the Quesalupa, a soft drink and two Crunchy Tacos, will cost $6.99.

Last summer, the fast food chain removed more than a dozen items from its list of offerings in an attempt to pare down its menu and make operations more effective. Those items included the Mexican Pizza, Nachos Supreme and the Beefy Fritos Burrito. 

