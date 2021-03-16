News and Trends

Tinder Will Soon Let You Run a Background Check on Potential Partners

For now, it's unclear exactly how this integration will work; there are no details yet on how Tinder users can request a background check.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Worried about safety when using a dating app? Match Group and Garbo have teamed up to provide background check technology to social network users—starting with Tinder.

Initial tests will roll out to US swipers in the coming months. Once Garbo is fully adopted on Tinder, other Match Group brands (Match, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, etc.) will follow.

"For far too long women and marginalized groups in all corners of the world have faced many barriers to resources and safety," Tracey Breeden, head of safety and social advocacy for Match Group, said in a statement. "We recognize corporations can play a key role in helping remove those barriers with technology and true collaboration rooted in action."

Related: Tinder is Working on a Panic Button for Dangerous Situations

Founded in 2018 by Kathryn Kosmides, a survivor of gender-based violence, Garbo aims to prevent dangerous situations by providing information about people before they connect. The platform's background checks compile public records and reports of violence or abuse—including arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes.

"Before Garbo, abusers were able to hide behind expensive, hard-to-find public records and reports of their violence; now that's much harder," Kosmides said.

The nonprofit, which works with racial equity and gender justice groups, excludes arrests related to drug possession and traffic violations, which have a "disproportionate" impact on marginalized groups.

It's unclear exactly how this integration will work; there are no details yet on how Tinder users can request a background check. Neither Match Group nor Garbo immediately responded to PCMag's request for comment.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

SpaceX Breaks Its Own Falcon 9 Flight Record During Starlink Launch

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says He Sleeps This Many Hours, Despite All the Projects That Are on His Plate

News and Trends

PPP Paid Over 4,000 Businesses Twice, Government Watchdog Says -- and They'll Have to Pay It Back