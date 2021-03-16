Tinder Will Soon Let You Run a Background Check on Potential Partners

March 16, 2021 2 min read

Worried about when using a dating app? Match Group and Garbo have teamed up to provide technology to social network users—starting with .

Initial tests will roll out to US swipers in the coming months. Once Garbo is fully adopted on Tinder, other Match Group brands (Match, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, etc.) will follow.

"For far too long women and marginalized groups in all corners of the world have faced many barriers to resources and safety," Tracey Breeden, head of safety and social advocacy for Match Group, said in a statement. "We recognize corporations can play a key role in helping remove those barriers with technology and true collaboration rooted in action."

Founded in 2018 by Kathryn Kosmides, a survivor of gender-based violence, Garbo aims to prevent dangerous situations by providing information about people before they connect. The platform's background checks compile public records and reports of violence or abuse—including arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes.

"Before Garbo, abusers were able to hide behind expensive, hard-to-find public records and reports of their violence; now that's much harder," Kosmides said.

The nonprofit, which works with racial equity and gender justice groups, excludes arrests related to drug possession and traffic violations, which have a "disproportionate" impact on marginalized groups.

It's unclear exactly how this integration will work; there are no details yet on how Tinder users can request a background check. Neither Match Group nor Garbo immediately responded to PCMag's request for comment.