Automatically Create Professional-Quality Business and Marketing Presentations with Slidebean

it takes the hassle out of presentations.
Image credit: Andrew Neel/Unsplash

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Presentations can be an invaluable business tool. Whether you're trying to explain a new project to employees, trying to attract investment for your company, or showcasing your product to potential buyers, a good presentation can make the difference between business success and failure. Don't leave it all up to your PowerPoint skills. With Slidebean Presentation Software, it's easy to make professional-quality presentations and slideshows in minutes, without any technical expertise.

Slidebean removes the hassles from building a presentation by letting you create one in a single click. Just add the content you want to showcase, and Slidebean will automatically create a beautiful, sensible design. With Slidebean's presentation templates, you'll have a fill-in-the-blank outline to kickstart your presentation workflow while its AI arrangement gets to work to wrap up a presentation in minutes rather than hours.

You can customize the look you're going for with a range of design templates, high-end color palettes, and a premium selection of fonts before automating the finishing touches. Don't love the final result? Change and edit the finished product as much as you want. You can also collaborate online easily and share your presentations with any type of device instantly. When you have your final product, you can export to PDF or PPT formats or embed presentations on your website with a simple HTML script provided automatically. Plus, Slidebean offers presentation analytics, priority support, and offers custom branding for all your presentations.

TechCrunch writes, "It turns the content in your head into a beautiful presentation." Whether you're a small business, a marketing agency, or something else entirely, Slidebean will help you turn all of your ideas into fully-fledged presentations in no time.

Take the hassle out of creating presentations. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Slidebean Presentation Software for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

