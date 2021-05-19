Tips to Create the Ultimate Pet-friendly Workplace

May 19, 2021 6 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Pet-friendly workplaces are about to increase in a big way following the pandemic. And with good reason because no one wants to go from being with their pet 24/7 to leaving them home alone for eight or more hours a day, five days a week.

A new 2021 study by Banfield Pet Hospital found that pet owners are concerned about leaving their behind when they return to the workplace following the pandemic, and employers are hearing them loud and clear.

Nearly one in two Gen-Zers and one in three Millennials said that they would consider looking for another job post-pandemic if their office was not pet-friendly, 20 percent of business leaders are hoping to allow pets in the office will also increase employee retention.

So if you're looking for ideas on how to make your workplace pet-friendly or if you already have a pet-friendly work environment and want to stock it with some of the best pet products on the market, we have some affordable and fun options for you.

Must haves for a pet-friendly workplace.

While you have to set up your own company guidelines to offer your employees a safe and productive pet-friendly workplace you should also think about what features you are going to offer to your employee's pets because just like your employees, their pets deserve the very best.

That's where our new favorite Pet company comes in, Wild One.

They have everything you need to set up a modern and fun dog-friendly environment at an attainable price range.

About Wild One pet brand.

Wild One says it is the first, digitally native, cross-category pet brand offering a broad assortment of durable, well-designed accessories and accessible priced everyday essentials for making it an affordable option to stock your pet-friendly office.

“At Wild One HQ, all our pet parents have a dedicated area next to their desk equipped with a water bowl and bed for their dog to hang out. This ensures each dog has their own safe space in the office, super close to their parent, so they can feel at home,” explains Minali Chatani, Co-Founder of Wild One.

Here are some ideas on how you can use Wild One to impress all your employees and their canine co-workers.

Pet essentials for the front desk.

Happy dog, happy workplace and there's no better place to start than the front desk.

Wild One has everything you need to make sure that every dog that walks through your front dog is greeted with something special to get their tail wagging and keep it wagging during office hours.

First, let's make those taste buds smile.

The Wild One organic dog treats are plant-based, Certified USDA Organic, and made with only 9 ingredients each, these snacks contain no artificial colors, flavors or fillers, and are free of corn, wheat and soy.

For the dog that is not treat motivated, there are tennis balls. These aren't your average tennis balls, these are non-abrasive pet-safe felt balls that any dog is going to love because they're extra bouncy.

It's also a good idea to keep a supply of eco-friendly poop bags at the front desk because, well.....everyone has to go sooner or later.

Essentials for the pup break room.

Every dog needs a break room or break area that is supplied with fresh, cool water and healthy treats to keep them fueled and happy throughout the workday. "Carve out work spaces around the office where employees can take a break from their desk, and be alone with their pet," Chatani. explains. "Conference rooms or lounge areas work well for this!"

Wild One bowls are simple and made of sturdy food-grade stainless steel. You can even personalize the bowls with your companies name (up to 26 characters and a choice of 10 emojis) and they come in three different colors.

Upgrade to the Bowl Kit and save some cash while you’re at it.

For treats, a nice bowl of fruit salad dog treats is sure to be a crowd-pleaser because according to this 5-star review left by one pet parent, her dog can't get enough of it!

The breakroom is also the perfect place to keep some beauty products because no pup wants to be known as the "stinky" dog of the office.

Biodegradable grooming wipes for dogs made with soothing coconut water and aloe vera. They're hypoallergenic, human-grade, paraben-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free and free of chemical detergents. Pleasant eucalyptus scent. They gently clean skin and coat, removing dirt and minimizing odor.

Don't forget the dog toys! Toys will come in handy when dogs between jobs or need to wind down a bit. Made with 100 percent natural rubber, 100 percent natural cotton, the company says they're designed so you don’t have to compromise on aesthetics or functionality. Each toy has a reinforced core for added strength and thoughtful design features to heighten engagement.

Pet of the month award.

If you do employee of the month you obviously have to do pet of the month and the reward should be a good one.

Wild One has several different kits you can pick for that dog that always goes above and beyond.

From walking kits that come with a harness/collar, dirt-resistant, water-proof Leash, and color-matched Poop Bag Carrier, to play kits that they say are made with 100 percent natural rubber, 100 percent natural cotton, to organic treat kits made with simple and clean ingredients, these award kits will make any pup feel loved and appreciated.

And if you want to go above and beyond for any new "pup" employees that join your team, the New Puppy Kit is a great way to get started on the right paw.

Wild One also offers travel and commuter carriers and they have a nice line of veterinarian-approved supplements.

The only downfall to making your per-friendly workplace overly impressive with Wild One dog products is that the dogs in the office might be begging for overtime.

Prices subject to change.