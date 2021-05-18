News and Trends

Internet Has Meltdown After Taco Bell Removes Fan-Favorite Menu Item: 'My Life is Over'

Another cheesy one bites the dust as Taco Bell fans are mourning the loss of a cult-favorite menu item.
Internet Has Meltdown After Taco Bell Removes Fan-Favorite Menu Item: 'My Life is Over'
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Another cheesy one bites the dust as Taco Bell fans are mourning the removal of a cult-favorite menu item.

After making its long-awaited return earlier this year, the fast food giant announced that the Quesalupa will no longer be available.

“Fans are encouraged to satisfy their Quesalupa craving before it leaves Taco Bell’s menu later this month,” a spokesperson said.

But judging by internet outrage, it seems that the beloved crunchy item has already been removed from the menu at Taco Bell locations across the country.

The quesalupa is half quesadilla, half chalupa — just like its name would suggest — and consists of a chalupa shell stuffed with cheese and wrapped around seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and of course, more cheddar cheese.

The Quesalupa first launched on Taco Bell menus in Toledo, Ohio in 2015 before making its nationwide debut in 2016, and as the fast-food giant said itself, “the hype was real.” It was eventually removed from menus, and it made its long-anticipated return to stores in early May of this year.

Taco Bell announced the Quesalupa was coming back this year from its hiatus “more craveable than ever, with 50 percent more cheese inside its famous double-layered shell” after being soft-launched last fall at a Taco Bell test kitchen in Tennessee.

The Quesalupa costs $2.99 for an individual order, or you can get it in a $6.99 combo meal consisting of a Quesalupa, two tacos and a large drink.

