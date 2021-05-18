Internet Has Meltdown After Taco Bell Removes Fan-Favorite Menu Item: 'My Life is Over'

May 18, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Another cheesy one bites the dust as fans are mourning the removal of a cult-favorite menu item.

After making its long-awaited return earlier this year, the giant announced that the Quesalupa will no longer be available.

“Fans are encouraged to satisfy their Quesalupa craving before it leaves Taco Bell’s menu later this month,” a spokesperson said.

But judging by internet outrage, it seems that the beloved crunchy item has already been removed from the menu at Taco Bell locations across the country.

Taco Bell got rid of the quesalupa my life is over — Big Tucson Dad (@BigTucsonDad) May 18, 2021

I just got a Taco Bell notification that the quesalupa is disappearing soon, please send thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. (Also yes I have my notifications on for Taco Bell, let me live) — Katie Lady (@keshastwin) May 12, 2021

taco bell just told me that the quesalupa is no longer available and now i’m crying on my way home from work to breathe (taylor’s version) — dani (@dani_crear) May 12, 2021

taco bell’s quesalupa’s are officially gone brb crying — kenz (@kenziemartini) May 12, 2021

they took away the quesalupa i'm sick.... — (@kottonkandyyy) May 15, 2021

Can the CDC bring back the quesalupa to @tacobell or is that to far fetched — Lisa (@HighImLisa) May 14, 2021

Taco Bell brought back the potatoes just to rip my heart out AGAIN by discontinuing the quesalupa. I will being wearing all black during this time of mourning. — emily (@emnamenye) May 12, 2021

the quesalupa is no longer at taco bell, i’m not crying you are! — Audrey Whalen (@aaudreyyyyyy) May 10, 2021

The quesalupa is half quesadilla, half chalupa — just like its name would suggest — and consists of a chalupa shell stuffed with cheese and wrapped around seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and of course, more cheddar cheese.

The Quesalupa first launched on Taco Bell menus in Toledo, Ohio in 2015 before making its nationwide debut in 2016, and as the fast-food giant said itself, “the hype was real.” It was eventually removed from menus, and it made its long-anticipated return to stores in early May of this year.

Taco Bell announced the Quesalupa was coming back this year from its hiatus “more craveable than ever, with 50 percent more cheese inside its famous double-layered shell” after being soft-launched last fall at a Taco Bell test kitchen in Tennessee.

The Quesalupa costs $2.99 for an individual order, or you can get it in a $6.99 combo meal consisting of a Quesalupa, two tacos and a large drink.