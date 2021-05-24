Productivity Apps

Say Hello to What's Been Called the 'Spotify of Mac Apps'

Tired of Mac App Store clutter? Setapp makes it easier to find what you need.
Say Hello to What's Been Called the 'Spotify of Mac Apps'
Image credit: Mia Baker/Unsplash

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When 62 percent of U.S. billionaires are self-made, productivity proves valuable, especially for an entrepreneur. Whether you're a solo company or you have a few dozen employees, everyone is looking to you to be as efficient as possible to keep business flowing smooth.

From securing funds, to overseeing admin duties, to marketing a business — staying organized can be a challenge. Get yourself in line with Setapp, the next-generation productivity service for Mac and iPhone users. A year-long subscription is available right now for just $69, which is 42 percent off of the list price. 

TechCruch calls Setapp the Spotify of Mac apps, while 9to5Mac adds, ”Setapp is one of the easiest ways to find many awesome apps to try without having to purchase a bunch of different ones.” 

Setapp gives users access to a curated collection of more than 200 apps spanning a wide range of purposes. From maintenance, lifestyle, Mac hacks and productivity, task management, developer tools, creative tools, personal finance apps, and much more — Setapp reduces the clutter of the App Store to give you resources you'll actually use.

Setapp also offers personalized app recommendations based on your stated needs, which can help you immediately overhaul your workflow.

All of Setapp's apps are offered without in-app purchases, ads, or other distractions, and you can always get new versions without paying for costly upgrades.

You won't even need to separate your Mac and iPhone routines — Setapp syncs your apps across all of your devices so you're always up to date no matter what device you're using. With this subscription, you can also define the tasks you need help doing and the service will ensure you have the solution. You can install as many apps as you want, discover new favorites every day, and streamline your workflow with ease.

Stop spinning your wheels and start getting more done. Normally $119, you can get a one-year subscription to Setapp for 42 percent off at just $69 today.

Prices are subject to change.

