Learn the Diet and Fitness Plans That Work Best for Your Genetic Profile

This DNA kit can help you make smarter decisions about your health.

Image credit: Vitagene

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The ancestry and DNA phenomenon has swept across the globe and it seems like everybody has some compelling ancestry story to tell over dinner. But consumer genetic testing does more than just tell you where your ancestral home is, it can also indicate if you're predisposed to certain illnesses, if you've inherited a recessive gene from parents, and can even help you exercise and eat better. However, since they are so useful, they also tend to be expensive.

Fortunately, right now you can score a special deal on a Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher for Memorial Day. Typically $139, it's just $78.97 through this weekend only.

On more than 200 reviews, Vitagene has earned a 5-star rating from users on Trustpilot. That's because Vitagene focuses primarily on health, arming you with the information you need to lead a healthier lifestyle, while also learning about your genetics and ancestry. With a simple cheek swab, Vitagene will give you an actionable health plan based on your DNA, lifestyle, and goals. You'll learn how your genetics influence your diet, understand which supplements and workouts work best for your body, and, yes, learn your global ancestry. Vitagene even provides a report with customized meal plans, tailored macronutrient percentages, gluten sensitivity info, and more.

With the Vitagene premium kit, you'll also get detailed reports on your skin so you'll understand your genetic risk for common skin conditions like acne, eczema, dry skin, photoaging, tanning, freckles, and more. Plus, as more genetic research emerges, you'll receive continual updates to your profile for even better insight into your health.

Learn how to live a healthier lifestyle. This Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher is typically $139, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $78.97 as part of our Memorial Day sale.

