A Guide to Choosing the Right Engagement Ring

June 25, 2021 3 min read

Planning to pop the question? Despite a slight slowdown during the pandemic, the $64 billion diamond industry is thriving, so there’s plenty for you to choose from. And in case you’re unsure if diamonds are still a must, consider this: a recent Bain & Company report found that in the U.S., China and India, 60 percent to 70 percent of survey respondents believe diamonds are a requisite for engagements.

ring shopping requires research, and with today’s myriad options, sifting through the retailers and the marketing talk is enough to give you cold feet. Once you factor in the middle-man, you might find your perfect ring is out of budget.

Enter Allurez, the internet’s favorite direct-to-consumer jeweler and the first step toward finding the right ring.

Find a trusted jeweler.

Allurez was founded more than a decade ago to give consumers the best quality jewels sans middle-man–and all made in the USA. Pieces are actually produced at the company’s NYC factory, and are designed by top designers and jewelers in the industry. The engagement ring gemstones are hand-selected by a GIA Graduate Gemologist. The Allurez effect is a simplified shopping experience where your biggest worry is finding the absolute perfect piece, versus questioning quality and price.

Get up to speed on industry standards.

Sustainability in the diamond industry is hardly a new topic, but it’s an important one that is getting more airtime as big brands get on board. As such, it’s worth noting that Allurez strives to use 100 percent conflict-free diamonds, the company says. Allurez says it adheres to the policies under the Kimberley Process, a worldwide initiative focused on importing diamonds from conflict-free nations. This important process has set an ethical standard and also supports the future of the diamond industry overall.

Follow a fool-proof guide.

Knowing you have a trustworthy and top-quality source for your engagement ring takes much of the pressure off, but there’s still that bit where you actually have to choose one. Allurez has created this handy comprehensive guide to finding the right ring, where you can build your own design and play around with different diamonds, settings and stones. From solitaire to halo, sidestone accented to pavé, you’ll have all the options at your fingertips.

This is as straightforward as it gets, with step-by-step instructions on designing your own ring. Of course, there are set styles to choose from should you prefer that route, and these are fully customizable, too. Some shoppers get so caught up in the design that they forget all about sizing, but Allurez will also help you with that. Their printable ring sizer comes with the option of asking customer service for backup. And on that note…

Enjoy the experience.

At the end of the day, shopping for an engagement ring should be exciting and enjoyable. There’s a reason roughly 80 percent of consumers stating their intent to spend the same amount of money (or more) on diamond jewelry as they did pre-pandemic–it’s fun. Tapping a DTC source like Allurez comes with top-tier customer service, making the experience a memorable one for all the right reasons. No doubt it will become your go-to source for celebrating special occasions for years to come.

