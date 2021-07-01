Elon Musk Plays With Fire by Tweeting About Dogecoin Again, Despite Criticism

July 1, 2021 3 min read

Twitter-fingers-Musk was at it again on Thursday, combining two of his most popular Twitter topics in one tweet that had the words “baby doge” trending across the platform.

The Tesla CEO took to social media early Thursday morning to tweet the lyrics of the viral children’s song sensation, “Baby Shark”, but replaced the word “shark” with “doge”, the meme synonymous with the volatile crypto coin that Musk has championed.

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge — (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

The tweet has since garnered over 184,000 likes and 31,000 retweets.

A few other big name brands joined in on Musk’s creative songwriting by replying to the billionaire with their own versions of the song.

Father Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Father Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Father Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Father Doge — Slim Jim (@SlimJim) July 1, 2021

Jerky company Slim Jim responded by calling Musk “Father Doge,” with deodorant and body spray company Axe then chiming in with choruses of “to the moon,” in reference to the valuation of itself.

to the moon, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

to the moon, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

to the moon, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

to the moon pic.twitter.com/WDar0kGTJ1 — AXE (@AXE) July 1, 2021

Related: Elon Musk's Essential Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Earlier in June, Musk sent Korean company Samsung Publishing skyrocketing after tweeting about “Baby Shark.”

Samsung is a key investor in SmartStudy, a Korean entertainment company that produced the viral song which has been declared the most viewed video in YouTube history.

The Tesla CEO has been under fire as of late for toying with valuation of different crypto coins, specifically and Dogecoin, through his Twitter antics.

Musk was recently threatened by internet hacker collective Anonymous via a video where the group claimed that Musk's "games" have "destroyed lives."

"Everyone knows to be prepared for volatility in crypto," the video eerily said. "But your tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person.”

Dogecoin was up 1.40% as of early Thursday afternoon, with investors and crypto fans watching closely to see if Musk’s musings will send the coin soaring.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the billionaire had violated an SEC agreement via two of his tweets and that tesla lawyers must pre-approve certain posts he makes on the social media platform.

Tesla is up over 200% year over year.

Related: Elon Musk's Satellite-Internet Service Starlink Will Be Available Globally in August