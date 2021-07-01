News and Trends

Elon Musk Plays With Fire by Tweeting About Dogecoin Again, Despite Criticism

The Tesla CEO was back to his usual antics early Thursday morning.
Next Article
Elon Musk Plays With Fire by Tweeting About Dogecoin Again, Despite Criticism
Image credit: NBC | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

Twitter-fingers-Musk was at it again on Thursday, combining two of his most popular Twitter topics in one tweet that had the words “baby doge” trending across the platform.

The Tesla CEO took to social media early Thursday morning to tweet the lyrics of the viral children’s song sensation, “Baby Shark”, but replaced the word “shark” with “doge”, the meme synonymous with the volatile crypto coin that Musk has championed.

The tweet has since garnered over 184,000 likes and 31,000 retweets.

A few other big name brands joined in on Musk’s creative songwriting by replying to the billionaire with their own versions of the song.

Jerky company Slim Jim responded by calling Musk “Father Doge,” with deodorant and body spray company Axe then chiming in with choruses of “to the moon,” in reference to the valuation of dogecoin itself.

Related: Elon Musk's Essential Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Earlier in June, Musk sent Korean company Samsung Publishing skyrocketing after tweeting about “Baby Shark.”

Samsung is a key investor in SmartStudy, a Korean entertainment company that produced the viral song which has been declared the most viewed video in YouTube history.

The Tesla CEO has been under fire as of late for toying with valuation of different crypto coins, specifically Bitcoin and Dogecoin, through his Twitter antics.

Musk was recently threatened by internet hacker collective Anonymous via a video where the group claimed that Musk's "games" have "destroyed lives."

"Everyone knows to be prepared for volatility in crypto," the video eerily said. "But your tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person.”

Dogecoin was up 1.40% as of early Thursday afternoon, with investors and crypto fans watching closely to see if Musk’s musings will send the coin soaring.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the billionaire had violated an SEC agreement via two of his tweets and that tesla lawyers must pre-approve certain posts he makes on the social media platform.

Tesla is up over 200% year over year.

Related: Elon Musk's Satellite-Internet Service Starlink Will Be Available Globally in August

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee